NBA podcasts du jour: Paul George, trade deadline and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Pacers | Feb. 9 | Kyrie Irving | Victor Oladipo from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 10 12:24 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (40-16) vs. Indiana Pacers (30-25) 7:30 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Off a revenge win over the Wizards, Jaylen Brown’s scorching week continued in which he’s shooting 47% from the field and 50% from three over. Celts have won 5 straight games over the Pacers going back to last season …
Off a revenge win over the Wizards, Jaylen Brown’s scorching week continued in which he’s shooting 47% from the field and 50% from three over. Celts have won 5 straight games over the Pacers going back to last season …
February 09 03:40 PM
NBA insiders Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt break down the trade deal that sent Isaiah Thomas from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers. The guys talk about what this means for both teams …
Tim Legler and Bobby Marks on the trade deadline – via espn.com
February 09 12:49 PM
ESPN analyst Tim Legler and front-office insider Bobby Marks join The Woj Pod for a post-NBA trade deadline edition. Legs, Marks and Woj walk through Cleveland’s dramatic roster overhaul, including how it impacted LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas. They talk about the Lakers free agent bid, how the Utah Jazz gambled on Jae Crowder’s recapturing his Boston-self in coach Quin Snyder’s system, and much, much more.
Comments