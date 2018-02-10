USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Trade deadline winners and losers, Brandan Wright and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 09 06:16 PM
From Lob City to Motor City, Blake Griffin is facing a familiar challenge in his new NBA home.

February 09 05:01 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Funny how quickly things can change in the NBA. San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge went from being considered a …

February 08 06:17 PM
The Cavs’ moves might help, but did they do enough to challenge the Warriors? Kevin Pelton highlights seven winners and losers at the trade deadline.

February 09 09:48 PM
LeBron James tied a career high in assists and posted his second straight triple double

February 09 09:27 PM
Hawks fans let the Cavs know they might lose LeBron in the offseason.

February 09 09:38 PM
Brandan Wright will give the contending Rockets additional depth at center.

January 26 08:55 AM
Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser.

February 09 11:18 AM
The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the first time the teams have…

February 09 08:13 PM
After Smith drove down the right side, he tossed a high lob to Thompson, who finished in between a few defenders with the left hand.

February 09 06:07 PM
We’re months away from free agency and nobody can stop talking about where LeBron James will wind up. And the Warriors couldn’t care less.

February 09 04:04 PM
Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., who has yet to be cleared to practice with the Tigers after having back surgery in November, is hoping to return this season.

February 09 10:39 AM
Cleveland got considerably younger and more athletic with Thursday’s flurry of trades.

February 09 02:23 PM
As a rookie, Josh Richardson used to watch as Dwyane Wade made clutch plays late in games. Richardson has shown that same dependability at times this season and hopes to hone his skills now that one of his mentors is back with the Miami Heat.

