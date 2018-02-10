Trending stories: Trade deadline winners and losers, Brandan Wright and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Can Blake Griffin change the course of a franchise? – via espn.com
February 09 06:16 PM
From Lob City to Motor City, Blake Griffin is facing a familiar challenge in his new NBA home.
Shares
Steve Kerr says LaMarcus Aldridge is one of best low-post players – via mercurynews.com
February 09 05:01 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Funny how quickly things can change in the NBA. San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge went from being considered a …
Shares
February 08 06:17 PM
The Cavs’ moves might help, but did they do enough to challenge the Warriors? Kevin Pelton highlights seven winners and losers at the trade deadline.
Shares
LeBron James, Kyle Korver carry skeleton Cavaliers past Atlanta, 123-107 – via cleveland.com
February 09 09:48 PM
LeBron James tied a career high in assists and posted his second straight triple double
Shares
Hawks fans chant ‘LeBron will leave you’ to taunt Cavs – via sports.yahoo.com
February 09 09:27 PM
Hawks fans let the Cavs know they might lose LeBron in the offseason.
Shares
Sources: Brandan Wright to sign with Rockets after completing buyout – via sports.yahoo.com
February 09 09:38 PM
Brandan Wright will give the contending Rockets additional depth at center.
Shares
Tim Duncan settles lawsuit against ex-financial adviser – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 26 08:55 AM
Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser.
Shares
Two-man game: Mayberry and Krawczynski preview Bulls vs. – via theathletic.com
February 09 11:18 AM
The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, the first time the teams have…
Shares
JR Smith, Tristan Thompson connect on impressive alley-oop against Atlanta (video) – via cleveland.com
February 09 08:13 PM
After Smith drove down the right side, he tossed a high lob to Thompson, who finished in between a few defenders with the left hand.
Shares
In the frenzy of who gets LeBron, Warriors stay unfazed – via nbcsports.com
February 09 06:07 PM
We’re months away from free agency and nobody can stop talking about where LeBron James will wind up. And the Warriors couldn’t care less.
Shares
Mizzou’s Porter: ‘Good chance’ to make return – via espn.com
February 09 04:04 PM
Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr., who has yet to be cleared to practice with the Tigers after having back surgery in November, is hoping to return this season.
Shares
Koby Altman saw his chance to change Cavaliers, and perhaps the outlook in the East – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
February 09 10:39 AM
Cleveland got considerably younger and more athletic with Thursday’s flurry of trades.
Shares
Richardson watched Wade excel in the clutch and wants to learn how to do the same – via miamiherald.com
February 09 02:23 PM
As a rookie, Josh Richardson used to watch as Dwyane Wade made clutch plays late in games. Richardson has shown that same dependability at times this season and hopes to hone his skills now that one of his mentors is back with the Miami Heat.
Comments