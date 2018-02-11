NBA podcasts du jour: Markelle Fultz, Warriors and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Have the Warriors rediscovered themselves? – via theathletic.com
February 11 12:16 AM
The Warriors won a second straight game over a Texas team, beating the Spurs with ease on Saturday night. Nate Duncan joins the podcast to discuss GSW rediscovering its groove a bit, what he thinks has been up with the defense/starters in the Year 2018, possible buyout candidates and ranks the potential playoff threats, plus more.
February 10 03:35 PM
Derek and Rich discuss Bryan Colangelo’s press conference, where he largely talked about Markelle Fultz, his health, and the possibility of him returning this season. Also discussed in this episode: the lack of moves at the trade deadline and their win over the Pelicans.
02.10.18 Colangelo Talks Markelle Fultz and Trade Deadline Silence – via rightstorickysanchez.com
February 10 01:03 PM
Remember the good old days, when the NBA trade deadline was the second most fun day of the year for us (second to the NBA Lottery obviously)? Well, it’s not anymore. We’ve traded some wins for drama at the deadline. We discuss the Sixers quiet deadline, and the already-legendary Bryan Colangelo press availability that happened on Friday.
