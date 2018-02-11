NBA podcasts du jour: Markelle Fultz, Warriors and more

February 10 01:03 PM

Remember the good old days, when the NBA trade deadline was the second most fun day of the year for us (second to the NBA Lottery obviously)? Well, it’s not anymore. We’ve traded some wins for drama at the deadline. We discuss the Sixers quiet deadline, and the already-legendary Bryan Colangelo press availability that happened on Friday.

