Trending stories: Marco Belinelli, Joe Johnson and more

Draymond Green on his defensive mindset, the changing NBA… – via theathletic.com
February 09 05:26 PM
There’s a story in Draymond Green defensive lore, a favorite among the Warriors’ coaching staff,…
Sources: Rockets to get Johnson after buyout – via espn.com
February 10 11:36 AM
Joe Johnson will join the Rockets once the Kings finalize his buyout, sources told ESPN. The Kings acquired Johnson from Utah as part of a three-team deal on Thursday.
Paul Pierce jersey retirement: Dinner for Boston Celtics legend brings out emotions, neat memories – via masslive.com
February 10 11:48 PM
Sources: Belinelli commits to sign with 76ers – via espn.com
February 10 10:17 PM
Veteran guard Marco Belinelli, who will clear waivers and become an unrestricted free agent by Monday, has committed to signing with the 76ers, league sources told ESPN.
Hill: Cavs ‘got to be all Robins’ to LBJ’s Batman – via espn.com
February 11 02:29 AM
With the “Big Three” structure now officially abandoned in Cleveland, the new-look Cavaliers are prepared to “be the best role players we can possibly be” around four-time MVP LeBron James, said George Hill, who will start against the Celtics on Sunday.
David West is shooting over 60 percent from the field at age 37 – via mercurynews.com
February 11 12:36 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – It shouldn’t be happening at his age and at this stage in his career. David West is 37 years old a…
New Cavaliers used to battle LeBron James, look up to him – via cleveland.com
February 10 06:06 PM
All four of the Cavaliers’ new players have played against LeBron James, but George Hill has a real history against him that’s left a few scars. Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. — all of them 25 — have mostly childhood memories and old posters.
Warriors got what they needed at the trade deadline – via espn.com
February 10 12:07 PM
While the defending champs didn’t make any trades at the deadline, the front office still sent an important message.
Grizzlies waive Brandan Wright – via nba.com
February 10 06:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the Grizzlies have waived forward/center Brandan Wright.
Damian Lillard’s 50-point night brewing since flight home from Detroit – via nbcsports.com
February 10 10:25 AM
Realizing the Blazers have experienced letdowns throughout the season, Lillard on flight home from Detroit decided it’s time for him to take control.
New NBA plan aimed at reducing player-referee tensions – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 26 09:00 PM
Kevin Durant reflected on his actions this week and apologized, the league is hoping both other players and referees follow his path.
Stotts, Blazers’ newest dilemma: What to do with resurgent Mo Harkless? – via nbcsports.com
February 10 03:08 PM
The former starting power forward is starting to reemerge, presenting a rotation dilemma for coach Terry Stotts.
