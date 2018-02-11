Trending stories: Marco Belinelli, Joe Johnson and more

Sources: Rockets to get Johnson after buyout – via espn.com February 10 11:36 AM Joe Johnson will join the Rockets once the Kings finalize his buyout, sources told ESPN. The Kings acquired Johnson from Utah as part of a three-team deal on Thursday. Shares

Hill: Cavs 'got to be all Robins' to LBJ's Batman – via espn.com February 11 02:29 AM With the "Big Three" structure now officially abandoned in Cleveland, the new-look Cavaliers are prepared to "be the best role players we can possibly be" around four-time MVP LeBron James, said George Hill, who will start against the Celtics on Sunday.

David West is shooting over 60 percent from the field at age 37 – via mercurynews.com February 11 12:36 AM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – It shouldn't be happening at his age and at this stage in his career. David West is 37 years old a…

New Cavaliers used to battle LeBron James, look up to him – via cleveland.com February 10 06:06 PM All four of the Cavaliers' new players have played against LeBron James, but George Hill has a real history against him that's left a few scars. Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, and Larry Nance Jr. — all of them 25 — have mostly childhood memories and old posters.

Warriors got what they needed at the trade deadline – via espn.com February 10 12:07 PM While the defending champs didn't make any trades at the deadline, the front office still sent an important message.

Grizzlies waive Brandan Wright – via nba.com February 10 06:04 PM Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the Grizzlies have waived forward/center Brandan Wright.

Damian Lillard's 50-point night brewing since flight home from Detroit – via nbcsports.com February 10 10:25 AM Realizing the Blazers have experienced letdowns throughout the season, Lillard on flight home from Detroit decided it's time for him to take control.