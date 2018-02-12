NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Riggle talk about Super Bowl 52 experience and his new podcast, plus Shaq weighs in Tom Brady’s kids and the Cavs drama – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 142
February 12 07:44 AM
Shaquille O’Neal catches up with the hilarious Rob Riggle, and they talk about the crazy Super Bowl experiences in Minnesota, Rob’s new podcast and whether Carson Wentz should remain the starting quarterback in Philly. Shaq also defends Tom Brady for kissing his kids on the lips because he used to do the same thing with his kids when they were little. We also get Shaq’s take on Terrell Owens finally getting into the Hall of Fame and the drama surrounding the poor play of the Cavaliers …
February 12 02:26 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode I share my notes on Denver’s ugly win over the Phoenix Suns. Notes include Denver’s attack of the mismatch, Murray’s off night, Devin Harris’s debut, and Wilson Chandler’s clutch game at an improbable moment …
February 12 02:03 AM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam on the show to chat about a couple of topics. First, Cole and I break down the Cavs-Celtics game from Sunday afternoon. Did the Cavaliers re-establish themselves as the favorites in the Eastern Conference? Was this, simply, a down night for the Celtics? How did the Cavs’ new pieces look. Then, Cole and I embark on a new project …
Paul Pierce Day Post Game: CELTICS vs. Cavaliers (Feb. 11) | Kyrie | LeBron | from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 11 10:13 PM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (40-17) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) 3:30 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
It’s Paul Pierce day! Tune in live 6-7 p.m. and possibly later as Bobby Manning and Justin Poulin take your calls on the final Cavs-Celtics game of the year, a debut for the new Cleveland cast. We’ll carry you through the ceremony and reaction after from CLNS Media in the TD Garden …
