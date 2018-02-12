NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

February 12 07:44 AM

Shaquille O’Neal catches up with the hilarious Rob Riggle, and they talk about the crazy Super Bowl experiences in Minnesota, Rob’s new podcast and whether Carson Wentz should remain the starting quarterback in Philly. Shaq also defends Tom Brady for kissing his kids on the lips because he used to do the same thing with his kids when they were little. We also get Shaq’s take on Terrell Owens finally getting into the Hall of Fame and the drama surrounding the poor play of the Cavaliers …