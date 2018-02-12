Raptors have most statistically impressive bench over last two months

The duo that makes the Toronto Raptors feared is the All-Star duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. But their bench unit keeps them winning.

The #Raptors' bench unit (Miles/Poeltl/Siakam/VanVleet/Wright) has a NRtg of +34.7 since Game 25 of the season, the best NRtg by a 5-man lineup in that span pic.twitter.com/L1QWETVQ2A — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 12, 2018

As noted by Basketball-Reference, the five-man lineup of CJ Miles, Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright has outscored their opponents by more than 30 points per 100 possessions since December 11.

This is the best among all five-man lineups in the NBA who have played at least 100 minutes together during the last 30 games. Their assist-to-turnover ratio (2.59) and true shooting percentage (67.5 percent) are both at an elite level when they are all on the court together.

This group shot 21-of-30 (70 percent) in a victory over the New York Knicks on February 8. The Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 36 points when Wright was on the floor on February 4.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan were a combined 4-of-21 from the field, and the Raptors still won by 25 points. Pascal Siakam, Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, and C.J. Miles were 21-of-30. Depth. So much of it. — Christopher Walder (@WalderSports) February 9, 2018

VanVleet was particularly dominant last month, averaging 22.3 points per 36 minutes.

He shot 25-of-49 (51.0 percent) from three-point range in January and his accuracy from downtown trails just Reggie Bullock among those with as many opportunities since January 1.

Both he and Wright rank in the Top 10 on above-the-break three-pointers when looking at those with at least 48 attempts since December 8.

Meanwhile, Poeltl and Siakam are among the best in the league on shots within five feet of the basket so far this season. With such consistent, efficient scoring, it’s no surprise the young bench unit is one of the most celebrated in recent memory.