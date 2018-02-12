Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Cavs owner’s son Nick to undergo brain surgery – via espn.com
February 12 12:28 AM
Nick Gilbert, the 21-year-old son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and franchise “good luck charm,” is scheduled to undergo major brain surgery at a Detroit-area hospital this week, according to a team spokesman.
February 11 09:22 AM
As the Boston Celtics celebrate his career, Paul Pierce pays tribute to the friendship that changed it.
Knicks rookie finally gets his shot and refuses to waste it – via nypost.com
February 10 12:40 AM
The Knicks’ controversial decision to trade a 23-year-old, All-Rookie first-team center selection for two distant second-round picks became clearer Thursday in Toronto. The 7-foot former Vanderbilt…
Early results are in and … suddenly the Cavs are back – via sports.yahoo.com
February 11 11:47 PM
BOSTON — You had your chance, Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers were there – right freaking there – for the taking. LeBron was all but gone, Isaiah was awful and the locker room was as friendly as a Real World house after an all-night bender.
Allen Crabbe has alter ego Nets desperately need to see more of – via nypost.com
February 11 11:46 PM
The Nets have seen enough of Allen Crabbe. But they’re hoping to see more of “AC.” A lot more. The Nets brought Crabbe in to be an elite shooter, but he has struggled much of the first half of the …
Draymond Green (sprained finger) is doubtful against Phoenix – via mercurynews.com
February 11 09:04 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Draymond Green (sprained left index finger) is doubtful against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. It’s n…
Cavaliers, younger and fresher, trounce Celtics 121-99 on Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement day – via cleveland.com
February 11 05:51 PM
LeBron James scored 24 points with 10 assists in the Cavs’ third consecutive win.
Will having Whiteside and Adebayo together on the court keep working for the Heat? – via miamiherald.com
February 11 04:14 PM
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra used Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo together on the court at key times during the Heat’s win Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo worked well together potentially giving the team an added layer to its offense.
JR Smith blows past Kyrie Irving for thunderous one-handed dunk (video) – via cleveland.com
February 11 04:10 PM
On Thursday night, following a wild day that featured a roster overhaul, Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman pointed to his team being rejuvenated.
February 11 02:16 PM
PHOENIX – Wilson Chandler didn’t have to think long about the question. When was the last time your jumper felt this good? “Last year,” Chandler said. And with that answer, he flashed a smile. This was one of those smiling moments for the veteran, whose jump shot was firmly switched to the ‘on’ position. Chandler had his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 26 points and making all of the important shots late in the Nuggets’ 123-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
