Pacers' Victor Oladipo has severely regressed as a three-point shooter

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo came out of the gates as a strong shooter from beyond the arc to start his first All-Star campaign.

Victor Oladipo 3-point shooting percentage, by month:

.457

.429

.406

.308

.280 — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 12, 2018

This was an outstanding addition to his game considering he shot 38-of-50 (76.0 percent) when cutting to the basket and 27-of-52 (51.9 percent) when shooting off screens during his time with the Thunder.

He was also above average in efficiency in a one-on-one offense (0.96 points per possession) and as a spot-up scorer (1.02 PPP) in his final year with the Magic.

Except he had never shot better than 36.2 percent from three-point range, which limited his offensive ceiling. This changed during the first three months with the Pacers.

The inevitable shooting falloff has seemingly begun for Victor Oladipo. He's "down" to 39.7% from deep this season after hitting just 30.8% of his 3s in January (24-of-78). He shot an unfathomable 42.3% (90-of-213) from 3 this season before the New Year. — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) February 3, 2018

The guard was shooting an outstanding 42.3 percent on three-pointers until the end of December. Since then, his accuracy has dropped to 30.1 percent.

His overall scoring has not suffered because he has become one of the most efficient (0.98 PPP) players in a pick-and-roll offense as well as showing he can still effectively score in isolation or as a spot-up scorer and on cutters.

Perhaps the problem for Oladipo is that he continues to shoot above-the-arc shots from long range when this is an area he has struggled. He is shooting 100-of-280 (35.7 percent) on non-corner three-pointers.

But from the right corner, he is shooting 11-for-16 (68.8 percent) and 10-for-18 (55.6 percent) from the left corner. According to Cleaning the Glass, this makes him the best corner three-point shooter in the league.

The fact he has proven himself a more capable long-range shooter this year makes the way defenders guard him entirely different, which should help the rest of his game as well.

His insane splits to start the season were proven entirely unsustainable. It does not make him a worse player but instead, his recent struggles give us a better picture of who he actually is on the court. For example, Oladipo had taken more pull-up three-pointers than Stephen Curry before December 31.

Since then, however, his accuracy on that shot type (25.9 percent) is actually the second-worst in the league among those with as many opportunities. so with more realistic expectations from him beyond the arc, in fact, expect him to settle in and take shots that are better for him.