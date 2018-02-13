USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.3 ppg, 15.0 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg

Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg

Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
Agent: Max Ergul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a plus rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg

An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection. 
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237

, Free Agency

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home