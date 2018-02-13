NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

USA Today Sports

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
19.4 ppg, 8.3 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.6 apg

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. Though the fit with Cleveland was an unmitigated disaster, Isaiah Thomas getting a green light as a member of the Lakers could help him salvage his value. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.2 ppg, 6.3 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.3 ppg, 4.0 apg

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker is still productive as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.5 ppg, 7.3 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.3 ppg, 5.3 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA has been somewhat hampered by injuries, but he has been very effective when he has seen the floor. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000

