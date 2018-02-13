NBA Free Agency 2018: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
19.4 ppg, 8.3 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.6 apg
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. Though the fit with Cleveland was an unmitigated disaster, Isaiah Thomas getting a green light as a member of the Lakers could help him salvage his value.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.2 ppg, 6.3 apg
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
4. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.3 ppg, 4.0 apg
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker is still productive as a reserve.
5. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.5 ppg, 7.3 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.3 ppg, 5.3 apg
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA has been somewhat hampered by injuries, but he has been very effective when he has seen the floor.
