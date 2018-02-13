USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg

An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game who is enjoying a resurgent season.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Tough rebounder and good finisher around the basket. His veteran experience will make him coveted this summer. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,125,000
Career Earnings: $34,168,913
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696

