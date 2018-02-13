NBA Free Agency 2018: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg
|
Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league.
|
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg
|
Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game who is enjoying a resurgent season.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|
A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
|
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
|
9. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
|
10. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
|
11. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
Tough rebounder and good finisher around the basket. His veteran experience will make him coveted this summer.
|
12. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz
Comments