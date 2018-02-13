NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

USA Today Sports

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine how much he gets paid this summer. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 4.9 apg

An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.1 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.0 ppg, 3.2 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.1 ppg, 4.7 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.6 ppg, 3.7 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.3 ppg, 5.5 apg

Solid scorer who can distribute and rebound the basketball from the wing. 
Agent: Reggie Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $4,180,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574

