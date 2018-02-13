NBA Free Agency 2018: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine how much he gets paid this summer.
2. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 4.9 apg
An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
4. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.1 apg
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
5. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.0 ppg, 3.2 apg
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
7. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.1 ppg, 4.7 apg
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.6 ppg, 3.7 apg
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
10. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
11. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
12. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
13. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.3 ppg, 5.5 apg
Solid scorer who can distribute and rebound the basketball from the wing.
