NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.7 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.5 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
26.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.9 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
22.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.1 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
16.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Still not fully healthy, likely due to the torn Achilles he suffered last season. Can still score and rebound from the wing when he does play. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358

