NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.7 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.5 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
26.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.9 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
22.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.1 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
19.4 ppg, 8.3 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.3 ppg, 15.0 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low. 
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg

Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg

Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.6 apg

The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. Though the fit with Cleveland was an unmitigated disaster, Isaiah Thomas getting a green light as a member of the Lakers could help him salvage his value. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine how much he gets paid this summer. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg

A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league. 
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 4.9 apg

An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg

An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game who is enjoying a resurgent season.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg

Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
Agent: Max Ergul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
16.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg

An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a plus rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.1 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.2 ppg, 6.3 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.0 ppg, 3.2 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.1 ppg, 4.7 apg

Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.6 ppg, 3.7 apg

A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $32,607,624
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg

An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $4,661,760
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.3 ppg, 4.0 apg

An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker is still productive as a reserve.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $145,390,310
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg

Still not fully healthy, likely due to the torn Achilles he suffered last season. Can still score and rebound from the wing when he does play. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.5 ppg, 7.3 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection. 
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Tough rebounder and good finisher around the basket. His veteran experience will make him coveted this summer. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,125,000
Career Earnings: $34,168,913
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.3 ppg, 5.3 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA has been somewhat hampered by injuries, but he has been very effective when he has seen the floor. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room. 
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.3 ppg, 5.5 apg

Solid scorer who can distribute and rebound the basketball from the wing. 
Agent: Reggie Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $4,180,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574

