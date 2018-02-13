NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
25.7 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.5 apg
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
26.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 8.9 apg
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
22.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.1 apg
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
4. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
19.4 ppg, 8.3 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg
The most dominant big man in the league who has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.3 ppg, 15.0 rpg
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can make any defense elite merely with his presence down low.
7. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
14.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg
Clint Capela has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. He understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
8. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
18.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg
Aaron Gordon is finally realizing his full potential now that he’s playing power forward, as well as knocking down the three ball more accurately.
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
9.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
He can get buckets with the best of them, but will his knees ever be fully healthy?
10. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.6 apg
The diminutive point guard put up one of the most efficient high-scoring seasons ever in 2016-17. Though the fit with Cleveland was an unmitigated disaster, Isaiah Thomas getting a green light as a member of the Lakers could help him salvage his value.
11. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine’s recovery from a torn ACL will determine how much he gets paid this summer.
12. Julius Randle
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg
A talented big man with still-untapped potential, Julius Randle is finally starting to find his place in the league.
13. Nikola Mirotic
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
16.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg
Floor-spacing power forward with quick feet defensively who has found new confidence this season, which has allowed him to begin reaching his full potential.
14. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 4.9 apg
An athletic combo guard enjoying a career season, Tyreke Evans’ newfound three-point shooting will make him awfully enticing on the open market this summer.
15. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg
An experienced power forward with a respectable face-up game who is enjoying a resurgent season.
16. Carmelo Anthony
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Still one of the league’s top basket-getters, Carmelo Anthony’s scoring prowess will allow him to age gracefully and be effective for years to come.
17. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg
Excellent rebounder and finisher near the rim. His defensive shortcomings prevent him from making a bigger impact.
18. Avery Bradley
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg
One of the top available shooting guards on the open market, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player – with a bit of extra scoring ability to boot.
19. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
16.8 ppg, 2.9 rpg
An athletic wing who has improved his consistency as a sixth man. Averaging career marks in multiple categories.
20. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a plus rim-protector.
21. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
14.5 ppg, 4.1 apg
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league. Would provide a boost to anyone’s reserve unit.
22. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
12.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A threat from beyond the arc and a defensive ace, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
23. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.0 ppg, 8.1 rpg
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers.
24. Elfrid Payton
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.2 ppg, 6.3 apg
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot. Has elite defensive potential.
25. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.0 ppg, 3.2 apg
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
26. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
27. Thaddeus Young
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even if not much of a three-point shooter.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team.
29. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.1 ppg, 4.7 apg
Likely the best defensive guard in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding defense makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
30. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
31. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.6 ppg, 3.7 apg
A streaky scorer but underrated defender, Austin Rivers is having a career season in 2017-18.
32. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
9.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
33. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
34. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
An aging-but-still-productive two-guard, Dwyane Wade has re-invented himself as an exceptional bench player.
35. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Would fit nicely on any team. Excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience.
36. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg
An athletic big man who can block shots, finish near the rim and who has recently extended his range to the three-point line.
37. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
38. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.3 ppg, 4.0 apg
An aging point guard with dwindling athleticism and injury concerns, Tony Parker is still productive as a reserve.
39. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg
Still not fully healthy, likely due to the torn Achilles he suffered last season. Can still score and rebound from the wing when he does play.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
41. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
7.5 ppg, 7.3 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
42. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
12.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
43. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Even on the wrong side of 30, Jeff Green can still run the floor with the best of them, as well as clean up on the offensive glass.
44. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
45. Kyle O’Quinn
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
6.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
46. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Tough rebounder and good finisher around the basket. His veteran experience will make him coveted this summer.
47. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
9.7 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A decent scorer, Wilson Chandler can still help teams in a more limited role.
48. Milos Teodosic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.3 ppg, 5.3 apg
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA has been somewhat hampered by injuries, but he has been very effective when he has seen the floor.
49. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
50. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.3 ppg, 5.5 apg
Solid scorer who can distribute and rebound the basketball from the wing.
