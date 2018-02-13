NBA podcasts du jour: Markelle Fultz update, Isaiah Thomas, Warriors and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
What’s Wrong With The Warriors? – via bballbreakdown.com
February 13 05:00 AM
The Warriors have struggled recently, and their starting five’s Net Rating since Steph Curry returned 19 games ago (-5.7) should have them a bit worried. Do the Warriors need to be concerned? What can Steve Kerr do to shake them out of their doldrums? Does Klay Thompson get frozen out?
Why did Steve Kerr have the players coach? – via theathletic.com
February 13 03:10 AM
Steve Kerr had his players coach the Warriors’ Monday night win over the Suns. Why? Columnist Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss Kerr’s very interesting tactic, what prompted it, how the players responded to it and why it was necessary.
February 13 02:17 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this live episode I take listener questions submitted on Twitter and Instagram …
Former Nets & 76ers GM Billy King – via bleacherreport.com
February 12 09:29 PM
Former GM of the Nets and 76ers, Billy King, breaks down the Cleveland Cavaliers trades, and what it means for the future of the team and LeBron James. He also sheds some light on the trade process and his own strategy as a GM, and explains why he thinks the Houston Rockets have a chance to win it all this season. Plus, he shares thoughts on Ja ……
Rejuvenated Cavs, New Laker Isaiah Thomas, and a Markelle Fultz Update | Heat Check (Ep. 209) – via theringer.com
February 12 05:00 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez brings on Juliet Litman to discuss the revamped Cleveland Cavaliers on display against the Boston Celtics on Paul Pierce day (4:30), Jason Concepcion to explain the bizarre phenomenon of Isaiah Thomas on the Los Angeles Lakers (22:09), and Chris Ryan to scrutinize the Philadelphia 76ers’ mishandling of once-prized rookie Markelle Fultz (40:30).
The Future of the Cavs and Knicks With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Justin Verrier | (Ep. 206) – via theringer.com
February 12 02:06 PM
HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons sits down with Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier to discuss Kristaps Porzingis’s recent season-ending injury and its effect on the trajectory of the Knicks’ season (2:35), possible destinations for Avery Bradley (12:20), and just what the hell is going on in Cleveland (26:55). Then, the guys are joined by Jason Concepcion to commiserate about Porzingis and explore what kinds of changes he may make to his game when he returns (37:30).
Don’t Win for Doncic, the Jaren Jackson Jr. Debate, and the Lakers’ Anti-tank | Draft Class Ep. 208 – via theringer.com
February 12 02:03 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks explain the importance of the NBA draft (0:07), identify their current top prospects (3:23), consider the possibility of second-tier prospects jumping up to the no. 1 pick conversation (8:31), and evaluate the potential for Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr. (10:14). Then they discuss the effects of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline on the upcoming draft (19:43) and receive grades for their analyses (29:10).
LOCKED ON NBA – Feb 12 – ESPN Kevin Pelton on trade deadline, East and West races, best coaches, GM or coaches, from Locked on NBA
February 12 11:49 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton and David Locke get together for their Portland visit. The conversation starts with the rebuilt Cleveland Cavaliers and their dismantling of Boston. Then they run through the Eastern Conference teams and the wild Western Conference playofff race. Locke makes Pelton commit as the GM of the New Orleans Pelicans what his next move would be while going back to his crazy Warriors trade idea …
