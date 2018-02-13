NBA podcasts du jour: Markelle Fultz update, Isaiah Thomas, Warriors and more

February 12 02:06 PM

HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons sits down with Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier to discuss Kristaps Porzingis’s recent season-ending injury and its effect on the trajectory of the Knicks’ season (2:35), possible destinations for Avery Bradley (12:20), and just what the hell is going on in Cleveland (26:55). Then, the guys are joined by Jason Concepcion to commiserate about Porzingis and explore what kinds of changes he may make to his game when he returns (37:30).