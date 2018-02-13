Stephon Marbury through the years

8 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | February 13, 2018
The legendary NYC guard is retiring from basketball. We take a look back at his career.
<p>SEATTLE, UNITED STATES: Seattle SuperSonic Sam Perkins (L) holds his ground while teammate Gary Payton (R) watches Minnesota Timberwolf's Stephon Marbury (C) attempt a shot during their Western Conference playoff game in Seattle, Washington 02 May. Seattle won the game 97-84 to advance to the next round against the Los Angeles Lakers. AFP PHOTO/Dan Levine (Photo credit should read DAN LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>PHILADELPHIA, : Allen Iverson (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers watches as Stephon Marbury (R) of the Phoenix Suns flys past him to the basket during the 2nd period of their game, 13 December 2002, at the First Union Center in Philadelphia PA. AFP PHOTO/TOM MIHALEK (Photo credit should read TOM MIHALEK/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>ATLANTA - FEBRUARY 9: Stephon Marbury (Phoenix Suns) #3 of the Western Conference All-Stars drives upcourt at the 2003 NBA All-Star Game on February 9, 2003 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 21: Stephon Marbury #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket past Derek Fisher #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers on December 21, 2003 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 107-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>NEW YORK - JANUARY 8: Stephon Marbury #3 of the New York Knicks goes to the basket against Yao Ming #11 of the Houston Rockets during their game at Madison Square Garden on January 8, 2004 in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 27: Stephon Marbury #3 of the New York Knicks drives for a shot attempt past Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs on January 27, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Torchbearer and NBA player from the New York Knicks Stephon Marbury carries the Olympic Flame during Day 15 of the ATHENS 2004 Olympic Torch Relay on June 19, 2004 in New York City. The Olympic Flame travels to 34 cities in 27 countries en route to the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>ATHENS - AUGUST 15: Shawn Marion #11 of the United States watches the game with Carlos Boozer #7 and Stephon Marbury #5 in the men's basketball preliminary game against Puerto Rico on August 15, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Indoor Arena of the Helliniko Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece. Puerto Rico won 92-73. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>Athens, Greece: Argentina's Emanuel David Ginobili (L) snatches the ball from USA's Stephon Marbury during their Olympic Games men's basketball semi final match 27 August 2004, at the Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens. Argentina won the match 89-87 reaching the finals to play for gold. AFP PHOTO/Donald EMMERT (Photo credit should read DONALD EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>NEW YORK - DECEMBER 29: Stephon Marbury #3 of the New York Knicks prepares to dunk against Kevin Garnett #21 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during their game on December 29, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 13: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass under pressure from Stephon Marbury #3 of the New York Knicks at Staples Center February 13, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: Stephon Marbury #3 of the New York Knicks walks to the bench followed by Jamal Crawford #11 against the Utah Jazz on November 26, 2007 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>BOSTON - APRIL 28: Stephon Marbury #8 of the Boston Celtics takes the ball against the Chicago Bulls in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at TD Banknorth Garden on April 28, 2009 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>Basket-CHN-NBA-Marbury, FOCUS, by Robert Saiget Former New York Knick point guard Stephon Marbury takes the ball in during Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) All-Star Game in Beijing on March 21, 2010. After 15 CBA matches and a most valuable player trophy at the league's All-Star Game, former NBA bad boy Stephon Marbury has finished his first season in China with a bang. The question now is: will he stay or will he go? AFP PHOTO/LI Xin (Photo credit should read li xin/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>Former NBA superstar Stephon Marbury (C) celebrates with his teammates, the Beijing Ducks, after they won their first-ever Chinese championship in Beijing on March 30, 2012. Led by former NBA badboy Marbury, who scored 41 points as the host team knocked off title holders Guangdong Tigers 124-121. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>This photo taken on April 16, 2016 shows Basketball player Stephon Marbury (R) and actress Jessica Jung posing on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 6th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing. The BJIFF kicked off on April 16 and will last until April 23. / AFP / STR / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>This photo taken on February 11, 2018 shows former NBA player Stephon Marbury (R) dribbling the ball during his final game for the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Fly Dragons in Beijing. Marbury ended a trailblazing 22-year basketball career with rhyming couplets and tears after winning his last-ever game on February 12 in Beijing, bidding an emotional farewell to his adoring Chinese fans. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>Former NBA player Stephon Marbury looks on after his final game for the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Fly Dragons in Beijing on February 11, 2018. Marbury retired from pro basketball on February 11, 2018 after a 22-year career. / AFP PHOTO / - / China OUT (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
