Trending stories: Ty Lawson, David West, Paul Pierce and more

Saying goodbye: A legacy defined by faith and family – via theathletic.com
February 12 03:29 PM
Right about the time Jeff Green’s dunk gave the Cavs the lead early in the second quarter last…
February 12 11:39 AM
Assume the role of All-Star captain, assemble your team and choose a coaching style. Do you have what it takes to defeat Team LeBron or Team Stephen?
This day belonged to Pierce – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
February 12 09:28 PM
The Celtics’ dismal performance against the Cavaliers did nothing to take away from Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony.
This player is getting closer to making his season debut — after the All-Star break – via miamiherald.com
February 12 02:28 PM
McGruder, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery on his left tibia, went through a full practice for the first time Monday and looks to be on track to returning following the All-Star break.
Does having Dwyane Wade back mean a better Hassan Whiteside? The statistics say it all – via miamiherald.com
February 12 03:41 PM
Hassan Whiteside and Dwyane Wade had a special connection on the court when it came to one finding the other for easy scores at the rim. And they’r back together again.
Warriors’ David West keeping options open on if he will play beyond this season – via mercurynews.com
February 12 05:03 PM
Warriors forward David West wants to see how his body feels before committing past the 2017-18 NBA season.
With Rose, Butler and Gibson gone, a good time to re-rank all-time greatest Chicago Bulls – via dailyherald.com
February 12 09:37 AM
The Chicaog Bulls paid tribute to Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson over the weekend, which raises the question of where those players and other recent ex-Bulls rank on the list of the franchise’s greatest players.
Sources: Wizards considering signing T. Lawson – via espn.com
February 12 06:23 PM
After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN.
Dan Gilbert’s son scheduled for brain surgery to treat tumor – via cleveland.com
February 12 09:15 AM
The son of Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert will undergo another brain surgery in Detroit this week to treat a tumor.
How the Rockets are rewriting modern offensive rules on their own terms – via cbssports.com
February 12 12:50 PM
Whoever said isolation was a dirty word forgot to tell Houston
Mike Scotto: My next step? Hard-nosed reporting on the Nets… – via theathletic.com
February 12 08:21 AM
“What’s your next step?”
My grandma would always ask me this question whenever we discussed…
ABC Draws Highest-Rated NBA Sunday Showcase Broadcast Since 2015 for Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics Showdown – ESPN MediaZone U.S. – via espnmediazone.com
February 12 11:37 AM
Sunday’s collision of NBA Eastern Conference powerhouses, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James defeated the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving 121-99, helped ABC generate its highest-rated NBA Sunday Showcase broadcast since 2015, according to metered market ratings from Nielsen.
