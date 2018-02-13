USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Ty Lawson, David West, Paul Pierce and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 12 03:29 PM
Right about the time Jeff Green’s dunk gave the Cavs the lead early in the second quarter last…

February 12 11:39 AM
Assume the role of All-Star captain, assemble your team and choose a coaching style. Do you have what it takes to defeat Team LeBron or Team Stephen?

February 12 09:28 PM
The Celtics’ dismal performance against the Cavaliers did nothing to take away from Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony.

February 12 02:28 PM
McGruder, who has been sidelined all season after undergoing surgery on his left tibia, went through a full practice for the first time Monday and looks to be on track to returning following the All-Star break.

February 12 03:41 PM
Hassan Whiteside and Dwyane Wade had a special connection on the court when it came to one finding the other for easy scores at the rim. And they’r back together again.

February 12 05:03 PM
Warriors forward David West wants to see how his body feels before committing past the 2017-18 NBA season.

February 12 09:37 AM
The Chicaog Bulls paid tribute to Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson over the weekend, which raises the question of where those players and other recent ex-Bulls rank on the list of the franchise’s greatest players.

February 12 06:23 PM
After a season in the China Basketball Association, guard Ty Lawson has emerged as a serious candidate for a deal with the Washington Wizards, league sources told ESPN.

February 12 09:15 AM
The son of Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert will undergo another brain surgery in Detroit this week to treat a tumor.

February 12 12:50 PM
Whoever said isolation was a dirty word forgot to tell Houston

February 12 08:21 AM

“What’s your next step?”

My grandma would always ask me this question whenever we discussed…

February 12 11:37 AM
Sunday’s collision of NBA Eastern Conference powerhouses, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James defeated the Boston Celtics and Kyrie Irving 121-99, helped ABC generate its highest-rated NBA Sunday Showcase broadcast since 2015, according to metered market ratings from Nielsen.

