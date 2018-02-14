Michael Grange on the Toronto Raptors' success, playoff struggles, possible buyout signings and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Michael Grange of Sportsnet to discuss a wide range of topics related to the Toronto Raptors. Time-stamps are below.

1:50: The Raptors are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Michael discusses how this year’s squad is different in terms of their culture, chemistry and confidence.

4:30: Michael discusses Toronto’s playoff struggles in recent years – particularly when it comes to Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. We discuss whether the issues were mental, and if this could be the year the Raptors’ backcourt moves past that and plays to their full potential in the postseason.

7:20: How much did the arrival of Masai Ujiri change this franchise?

9:35: Michael discusses how close Ujiri was to blowing up the Raptors’ roster and rebuilding from scratch.

12:55: DeMar DeRozan has made huge strides and he recently talked to Michael about his improvement. Michael shares how DeRozan drastically changed his approach and the biggest adjustments he’s made this season.

18:15: Toronto was relatively quiet at the trade deadline, acquiring only Malachi Richardson. Instead, the Raptors are expected to actively pursue bought-out veterans. Michael discusses some players Toronto may target over the next few weeks.

19:55: Is Vince Carter returning to Toronto a legitimate possibility?

22:15: How much of an impact has OG Anunoby had on this squad and what is his ceiling?

25:50: Michael discusses how this current Raptors team matches up against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, and how Toronto may fare in a seven-game series against those teams.

31:30: What do the Raptors need to do in the playoffs in order for this season to be considered a success?

32:55: We discuss the great job the Raptors have done in recent years when it comes to attracting and retaining free agents, and what makes Toronto so appealing.

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.