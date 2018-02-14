NBA podcasts du jour: On Donovan Mitchell fever, Raptors' success and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Why The Jazz Are The Hottest Team In The NBA – via bballbreakdown.com
February 14 05:00 AM
How have the Jazz built this 10 game winning streak? Is rudy Gobert as important offensively as defensively? Will Utah keep this pace up and make the playoffs?
Red-Hot Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell for ROY, and Early Draft Debate | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 210) – via theringer.com
February 13 04:52 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Utah Jazz on a 10-game win streak (1:24), consider Donovan Mitchell’s candidacy for Rookie of the Year (14:46), and debate their differing methods of evaluating the upcoming NBA draft (22:43).
February 13 10:11 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin with 20 minutes of reactions to the new-look Cavs after LeBron James ruined Paul Pierce’s retirement party …
Michael Grange on the Raptors’ Success, Why This Postseason May Be Different and How Toronto Stacks Up vs. Other Contenders (Ep. 57) – via HoopsHype.com
February 13 10:10 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Michael Grange of Sportsnets joins Alex Kennedy to discuss the Toronto Raptors’ success this season, whether this could be the postseason that Toronto plays to their full potential, the growth of DeMar Derozan, bought-out veterans that the Raptors may pursue and much more.
February 13 08:47 AM
Keith Pompey says assumptions about Keith Williams changing 76ers first overall pick Markelle Fultz’s shot didn’t make any sense in October and it still doesn’t.
