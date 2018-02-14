Trending stories: Wine in the NBA, Victor Oladipo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The NBA’s secret wine society – via espn.com
February 13 10:12 AM
The inside-the-bottle story of the intense love affair between NBA stars and the gilded grape.
Sources: Wizards’ Wall, Gortat met to clear air – via espn.com
February 13 11:45 PM
Teammates John Wall and Marcin Gortat have met in person to clear the air, sources say, following a tweet from the Wizards center that some believe was a veiled shot at the injured point guard.
Jaylen Brown is using meditation to stay sharp on the court, and to grieve off of it – via sbnation.com
February 13 08:04 AM
The Boston Celtics’ young star is training his mind and body together to elevate his game.
What Heat center Hassan Whiteside has found frustrating about this season – via miamiherald.com
February 12 09:50 PM
Heat center Hassan Whiteside hopes playing more alongside Bam Adebayo leads to more minutes.
‘Lyrics are stupid, but the beat is nice’: How Bogi’s quirks quickly won over the Kings – via sacbee.com
February 13 11:02 PM
Sacramento Kings rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic has endeared himself to his teammates with his personality on and off the basketball court.
New Cavaliers avenge another old blowout, beat Thunder 120-112 – via cleveland.com
February 13 10:41 PM
LeBron James scored 37 points and the Cavs won their fourth straight game.
Warriors forward Draymond Green questionable vs Portland Trailblazers – via mercurynews.com
February 13 07:16 PM
Warriors forward questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Blazers
Late Heat rally falls short in Toronto – via miamiherald.com
February 13 09:27 PM
The Raptors took control with a late third-quarter run, then withstood a Heat burst.
LeBron James adjusts to life without a Big 3 on Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
February 13 11:59 AM
For the first time since 2010, LeBron James is not playing alongside two other stars, and other news and notes from Cavs-Thunder shootaround.
Report: Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis expected to miss at least 10 months – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 13 01:13 PM
Porzingis underwent ACL surgery today
Portrait of an All-Star: Victor Oladipo’s path from underdog to the big game – via sports.yahoo.com
February 13 12:47 PM
This is the first piece in a four-part series looking at NBA All-Stars at different stages of their careers as All-Star Weekend approaches. Victor Oladipo remembers cherishing the NBA All-Star Weekend as a participant in various events in his first two seasons, a thrill for the No. 2 overall pick in
Joint Statement on the Upcoming Player-Referee Summit – via medium.com
February 13 12:22 PM
On February 17, 2018, representatives from the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the National Basketball Referees…
