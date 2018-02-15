NBA podcasts du jour: All-Star predictions, Draymond Green and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
M. Night Shyamalan on Representing Philadelphia, Viewing Basketball Through an Emotional Lens, and What Motivates Him to Make Movies | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 7)
February 15 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with film director M. Night Shyamalan to talk about representing Philadelphia (5:24), viewing the game of basketball through an emotional lens (8:49), the two narratives about his career (25:34), and tricking yourself into emotional confidence (38:00).
Draymond Green, Bill Walton conversations – via theathletic.com
February 15 04:05 AM
The Warriors finished up the first half with a loss in Portland. But for this postgame podcast, we’re switching things up. It includes an extended conversation with Draymond Green on his defensive season, followed by a brief chat with Bill Walton, who called the game in Portland, on his love of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Clippers | Feb. 14 | Kyrie Irving | Avery Bradley from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 15 02:44 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (40-18) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (29-26) 8 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Celtics roll into the all-star break with one more home game against Doc Rivers, Avery Bradley and the Clippers, who unloaded Blake Griffin this last month for future pieces. DeAndre Jordan remains, leading LA’s front court, with Tobias Harris back to test Boston’s defense …
February 14 09:14 PM
In this episode, Sam chats with Zach Harper from Leverage the Chat and from Fan Rag Sports about a variety of topics. First, they hit on the Ben Simmons vs. Donovan Mitchell rookie of the year debate. Which one would they take and why does the other one suck? Then, they chat about buyout candidates. They run through the list of names they’re interested in, and chat briefly about some of the teams who do or do not have open spots, including the Cavaliers, Celtics, Warriors, Rockets, and more …
Inside the Cavs’ Trade Deadline, Drama in D.C., and More NBA Gossip | Sources Say (Ep. 211) – via theringer.com
February 14 07:44 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Juliet Litman sit down to discuss current NBA story lines, including Adrian Wojnarowski’s inside story of the Cavs’ drastic roster change (2:35), Steve Kerr letting his players coach (15:15), the Wizards’ locker room problems (19:45), Blake Griffin’s palimony lawsuit (28:00), Lonzo Ball expecting a child (34:10), and more.
Ep. 43 – Trade Lonzo? Harden or LeBron for MVP? + Kenyon Martin – via Chris Broussard
February 14 06:48 PM
This week Chris is joined by former All-Star and #1 pick Kenyon Martin. Kenyon talks about what it’s like being selected to and All-Star game and debates LeBron vs Jordan vs Kobe. Then in our Knockdown J segment, Jason McIntyre asks the question, “Should the Lakers think about trading Lonzo before LaVar messes things up?” and discuss whether Donovan Mitchell or Ben Simmons should be the ROY. Plus the Top 5 best dunk contests of all time.
February 14 04:25 PM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I share my notes on Denver’s win over the Spurs at Pepsi Center. Notes include Denver’s offensive consistency, defensive struggles against the PnR, controlling the pace, Wilson’s resurgence, and the team’s trend of playing defense in the 4th quarter …
Trade Deadline Aftermath + All-Star Predictions – via NBA.com
February 14 10:29 AM
Sekou Smith, Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann discuss the new-look Cavaliers, the biggest threats to the Warriors, and more after a busy NBA trade deadline. Then Schuhmann stumps us with an All-Star trivia question and we make our predictions for State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.
