NBA podcasts du jour: All-Star predictions, Draymond Green and more

February 14 09:14 PM

In this episode, Sam chats with Zach Harper from Leverage the Chat and from Fan Rag Sports about a variety of topics. First, they hit on the Ben Simmons vs. Donovan Mitchell rookie of the year debate. Which one would they take and why does the other one suck? Then, they chat about buyout candidates. They run through the list of names they’re interested in, and chat briefly about some of the teams who do or do not have open spots, including the Cavaliers, Celtics, Warriors, Rockets, and more …