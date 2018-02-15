Trending stories: Uncle Drew movie, Jaylen Brown and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
February 14 09:04 AM
How did Cleveland pull off one of the craziest trade deadlines in recent memory? Adrian Wojnarowski goes behind the scenes on each deal — and how it almost fell apart.
Knicks blow huge lead in one of their biggest chokes ever – via nypost.com
February 14 10:15 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. is a man of extremes. A train wreck for seven straight games, Hardaway broke out of his mind-boggling shooting slump with a torrid 32-point first-half performance. The Knicks got u…
Jaylen Brown is using meditation to stay sharp on the court, and to grieve off of it – via sbnation.com
February 13 08:04 AM
The Boston Celtics’ young star is training his mind and body together to elevate his game.
A conversation with Bill Walton about his love for Steph… – via theathletic.com
February 15 03:16 AM
PORTLAND — If you were logged into the Twittersphere during the thrilling Warriors-Blazers game on…
February 14 02:42 PM
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was been added to the Rising Stars game Friday night at All-Star Weekend, replacing the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball.
Miami Heat players shaken by news of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High – via miamiherald.com
February 14 06:29 PM
The Miami Heat reacted to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland earlier in the day.
The Kyrie Irving Uncle Drew movie trailer is here and it’s actually spectacular – via celticswire.usatoday.com
February 14 11:45 AM
The Uncle Drew film trailer is here and Kyrie Irving’s first shot at a summer blockbuster actually looks pretty funny.
Doc Rivers says Ray Allen was worried about his reception at the Garden – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
February 14 04:06 PM
Allen did not attend the Paul Pierce ceremony, and his former coach said he knows the reason.
Living fourth-quarter life on Butler Island can’t solve all… – via theathletic.com
February 14 03:50 PM
The casually abrupt way in which the Houston Rockets dismissed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 13-game…
Introducing the Most Random NBA All-Stars of the past 25 years – via sports.yahoo.com
February 14 03:09 PM
Let us not forget the randoms, the guys whose faces in old All-Star Game photos make you go, “Oh, yeah, *that* dude was OK.”
Portrait of an All-Star: Goran Dragic’s long quest for recognition – via sports.yahoo.com
February 14 11:34 AM
Goran Dragic has had All-Star skills for a while. This is the second piece in a four-part series looking at NBA All-Stars in different stages of their careers as All-Star Weekend approaches. Goran Dragic reached out to shake coach Erik Spoelstra’s hand, smiled and was buried under a pile of congratulatory
The curious case of Jusuf Nurkic – via nbcsports.com
February 14 12:05 PM
With Golden State in Moda Center tonight, the Trail Blazer center is listed as “questionable”
February 14 11:02 AM
* * *
Los Angeles, host of NBA All-Star 2018, has two NBA teams and zero NBA All-Stars. So who is most in need of a roster overhaul: the Lakers or Clippers?
* * *
David Aldridge:
Blogtable: Which team in bottom of Western Conference playoff chase is most dangerous? – via nba.com
February 14 11:02 AM
* * *
The Utah Jazz have won 10 in a row and are back in the postseason mix. Who’s a bigger first-round nightmare: the Jazz, the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans or the LA Clippers
