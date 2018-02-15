Trending stories: Uncle Drew movie, Jaylen Brown and more

Portrait of an All-Star: Goran Dragic’s long quest for recognition – via sports.yahoo.com February 14 11:34 AM Goran Dragic has had All-Star skills for a while. This is the second piece in a four-part series looking at NBA All-Stars in different stages of their careers as All-Star Weekend approaches. Goran Dragic reached out to shake coach Erik Spoelstra’s hand, smiled and was buried under a pile of congratulatory Shares

The curious case of Jusuf Nurkic – via nbcsports.com February 14 12:05 PM With Golden State in Moda Center tonight, the Trail Blazer center is listed as “questionable” Shares

Blogtable: Do Los Angeles Lakers or LA Clippers need roster overhaul more? – via nba.com February 14 11:02 AM * * * Los Angeles, host of NBA All-Star 2018, has two NBA teams and zero NBA All-Stars. So who is most in need of a roster overhaul: the Lakers or Clippers? * * * David Aldridge: Shares