USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Uncle Drew movie, Jaylen Brown and more

Trending stories: Uncle Drew movie, Jaylen Brown and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Uncle Drew movie, Jaylen Brown and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 14 09:04 AM
How did Cleveland pull off one of the craziest trade deadlines in recent memory? Adrian Wojnarowski goes behind the scenes on each deal — and how it almost fell apart.

Shares

February 14 10:15 PM
Tim Hardaway Jr. is a man of extremes. A train wreck for seven straight games, Hardaway broke out of his mind-boggling shooting slump with a torrid 32-point first-half performance. The Knicks got u…

Shares

February 13 08:04 AM
The Boston Celtics’ young star is training his mind and body together to elevate his game.

Shares

February 15 03:16 AM
PORTLAND — If you were logged into the Twittersphere during the thrilling Warriors-Blazers game on…

Shares

February 14 02:42 PM
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was been added to the Rising Stars game Friday night at All-Star Weekend, replacing the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball.

Shares

February 14 06:29 PM
The Miami Heat reacted to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland earlier in the day.

Shares

February 14 11:45 AM
The Uncle Drew film trailer is here and Kyrie Irving’s first shot at a summer blockbuster actually looks pretty funny.

Shares

February 14 04:06 PM
Allen did not attend the Paul Pierce ceremony, and his former coach said he knows the reason.

Shares

February 14 03:50 PM
The casually abrupt way in which the Houston Rockets dismissed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 13-game…

Shares

February 14 03:09 PM
Let us not forget the randoms, the guys whose faces in old All-Star Game photos make you go, “Oh, yeah, *that* dude was OK.”

Shares

February 14 11:34 AM
Goran Dragic has had All-Star skills for a while. This is the second piece in a four-part series looking at NBA All-Stars in different stages of their careers as All-Star Weekend approaches. Goran Dragic reached out to shake coach Erik Spoelstra’s hand, smiled and was buried under a pile of congratulatory

Shares

The curious case of Jusuf Nurkic – via nbcsports.com

February 14 12:05 PM
With Golden State in Moda Center tonight, the Trail Blazer center is listed as “questionable”

Shares

February 14 11:02 AM

* * *

Los Angeles, host of NBA All-Star 2018, has two NBA teams and zero NBA All-Stars. So who is most in need of a roster overhaul: the Lakers or Clippers?

* * *

David Aldridge:

Shares

February 14 11:02 AM

* * *

The Utah Jazz have won 10 in a row and are back in the postseason mix. Who’s a bigger first-round nightmare: the Jazz, the Denver Nuggets, the New Orleans Pelicans or the LA Clippers

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home