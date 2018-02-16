NBA podcasts du jour: Warriors are not No. 1 anymore

February 16 04:34 AM

As promised #TeamChanning … lives on (kind of). We should probably come up with a new hashtag but none the less as #TeamRichard & Mason Plumlee said last week, “the show must go on,” .. it does/it did. King James & the one & only DJ Montage take RT to a whole new side of the map: low key chatter while playing NBA 2k & getting treatment the crew talks everything from All-Star Weekend 2018 to the new look Cavs …