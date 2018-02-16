NBA podcasts du jour: Warriors are not No. 1 anymore

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 16 06:57 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami examine a Golden State Warriors team that for the first time in the Steve Kerr era, sits in second place in the Western Conference at the All Star break. The guys break down more of the the Warriors’ bench issues, the potential playoff path and the worst contract in Bob Myers’ tenure as GM.
Episode 69: LeBron James & DJ Montage – via uninterrupted.com
February 16 04:34 AM
As promised #TeamChanning … lives on (kind of). We should probably come up with a new hashtag but none the less as #TeamRichard & Mason Plumlee said last week, “the show must go on,” .. it does/it did. King James & the one & only DJ Montage take RT to a whole new side of the map: low key chatter while playing NBA 2k & getting treatment the crew talks everything from All-Star Weekend 2018 to the new look Cavs …
February 16 04:17 AM
Listen to Locked on Nuggets episodes free, on demand. In this episode, I share notes on Nikola Jokic’s historic triple-double performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic has been playing his best basketball of the season over the last 12 games but this was the cherry on top of an incredible run. 30 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists, and an NBA record for fastest triple double ever. Just 14 minutes and 33 seconds …
February 16 03:01 AM
On today’s Sharp and Golliver are live from a Los Angeles hotel room where they begin by wondering about the fate of the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard for the rest of the season. From there, they discuss Steve Kerr’s coaching decision and the ongoing Warriors riddle, when the Cavs will really miss Kyrie, the Celtics struggles, Isaiah Thomas vs. Rondo, the failed peace summit between Marcin Gortat and John Wall, and All-Stars to watch this weekend …
Should We Be Worried About the Warriors? | Group Chat (Ep. 212) – via theringer.com
February 15 03:33 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss the state of the NBA as we approach All-Star Weekend. They examine what sort of adjustments the Celtics can make (3:30), the Warriors’ recent stretch of games (9:10), and the red-hot Utah Jazz (17:20). Then they talk about the Raptors and the Rockets (28:00), who are on top of the East and West, respectively …
