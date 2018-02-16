Trending stories: LeBron vs. Trump, Chris Bosh comeback, the Ball family and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron James and Kevin Durant unite against Donald Trump in new video – via sports.yahoo.com
February 15 03:14 PM
Midway through a fascinating conversation, the topic turned to race in America and President Donald Trump.
For most Heat players, the NBA All-Star break is coming at the right time – via miamiherald.com
February 15 01:51 PM
The Heat has lost seven of its last eight games, has a 30-28 record and is eighth in the East.
Sacramento finalizing bid to land NBA All-Star Game – via sacbee.com
February 15 08:08 PM
The Kings and the city of Sacramento are expected to present their bid for either the 2022 or 2023 NBA All-Star Game to the league on Feb. 23. The City Council is being asked to vote on providing “general support” for the bid.
The Past, Present and Future of the Dunk—Starring Vince Carter and More – via mag.bleacherreport.com
February 15 12:40 PM
Go inside the art of basketball’s most unforgettable moment with an exclusive oral history
Portrait of an All-Star: Goran Dragic’s long quest for recognition – via sports.yahoo.com
February 14 11:34 AM
Goran Dragic has had All-Star skills for a while. This is the second piece in a four-part series looking at NBA All-Stars in different stages of their careers as All-Star Weekend approaches. Goran Dragic reached out to shake coach Erik Spoelstra’s hand, smiled and was buried under a pile of congratulatory
‘I’m not done yet,’ Chris Bosh says about a possible NBA return – via miamiherald.com
February 15 03:26 PM
Former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors big man Chris Bosh said Thursday on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ that he could potentially make a return to the NBA.
LaVar vs. the Lakers — but where does Lonzo end up? – via espn.com
February 15 11:12 AM
Last year, the Lakers went all-in on Lonzo Ball — and all that came with him, including his outspoken father, LaVar. Now, with Lonzo sidelined and LaVar across the globe, the Lakers are finding their way on the court, with or without them.
Damian Lillard One-Ups KD, Keeps Blazers Healthy in Tight West Playoff Race – via bleacherreport.com
February 15 01:44 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. — This weekend, Damian Lillard will play in his third career All-Star Game in Los Angeles…
Portrait of an All-Star: Anthony Davis has the accolades, but aspires for so much more – via sports.yahoo.com
February 15 10:37 AM
Anthony Davis has only existed in an era of basketball dominated by manufactured super teams and All-Star alliances, which made his remarkable turn as a solo act an experience that yielded sympathy from some and poaching schemes from others. In his first four treks to the All-Star Game, Davis had to
February 15 09:07 AM
Ayton’s rare combination of productivity, NBA-ready physique and upside have him neck-and-neck with Luka Doncic as the top prospect in this year’s NBA draft. What questions does he need to answer?
Chris Bosh makes himself available to the highest-bidding NBA contender – via sports.yahoo.com
February 15 01:17 PM
Chris Bosh has always maintained the belief that he can return to the court.
