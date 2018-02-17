NBA podcasts du jour: Klay Thompson interview, a look at the draft and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Toronto coach Dwane Casey – via espn.com
February 17 03:03 AM
Toronto coach Dwane Casey joins The Woj Pod to discuss the revelatory season for the Toronto Raptors, coaching in the All-Star Game, his years with Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton, pro basketball in Seattle and a conversation about gun violence in America.
Mini-pod: All-Star Day One – via espn.com
February 17 01:15 AM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Chiney Ogwumike, Andrew Han and Ramona Shelburne give a quick take on Day One of All-Star Weekend — deep from the underbelly of Staples Center — with insights from the Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Challenge and NBA community events.
Golden State’s Klay Thompson – via espn.com
February 16 06:56 PM
Golden State’s Klay Thompson joins The Woj Pod for a visit live on site at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Thompson and Woj discuss his future free agency, growing up with Steph Curry in the NBA, Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, fathers and son in the NBA, his 60-point game and much, much more.
Buckets, college basketball, two-way players – via espn.com
February 16 04:41 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan are joined by Rob Perez to chat about his show Buckets (4:05), the brewing scandal in college sports (10:55), LeBron and Durant’s car ride (30:55), getting in people’s heads (40:30), Pierce’s jersey retirement (47:10) and the Cavs’ roster (55:10).
February 16 02:31 PM
The guys dive into the latest Celtics struggles and whether changes are coming, debate how well Greg Monroe will fit into the Celtics plans amid a lack of deadline dealing and try to figure out the hierarchy in the East with a revamped Cavs squad in the mix with Boston and Toronto.
Learning From 2015 and Chau-ing Down on Lonnie Walker | Draft Class (Ep. 213) – via theringer.com
February 16 01:27 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Danny Chau to glean lessons from the 2015 NBA draft (1:16), debate the future of Duke’s Marvin Bagley III (14:30), evaluate an overlooked prospect (21:20), and receive grades for their analyses (29:32).
