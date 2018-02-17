Trending stories: Frank Ntilikina, tank battle and more

Frank Ntilikina’s family ties run strong – via newsday.com February 16 12:42 PM Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina grew up in France, after his mother and two brothers had escaped the genocide in Rwanda in 1994. Shares

Kings’ Bogdanovic lights up from 3-point range to win Rising Stars MVP – via sacbee.com February 16 10:58 PM Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic won MVP of the 2018 Rising Stars game on Friday, February 16. The rookie from Serbia had 26 points, four rebounds and six assists for the World Team. Shares

Sources: Aldridge, Horford went last in AS draft – via espn.com February 16 07:43 PM Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was the last player chosen by Team LeBron, and Celtics forward Al Horford was the last pick by Team Stephen Shares