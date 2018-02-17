USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Frank Ntilikina, tank battle and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 16 12:42 PM
Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina grew up in France, after his mother and two brothers had escaped the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

February 16 02:02 PM
New York is the past. Los Angeles, which is hosting this weekend’s All-Star festivities, produces the most and best NBA players.

February 16 10:58 PM
Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic won MVP of the 2018 Rising Stars game on Friday, February 16. The rookie from Serbia had 26 points, four rebounds and six assists for the World Team.

February 16 06:57 PM
Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum was asked who he would select for Rookie of the Year, if he had a vote. After some consideration, he settled on himself.

February 16 04:58 PM
I’m not sure in what hypothetical world your life would depend on a 3-point contest. Let’s just imagine it did.

February 16 07:43 PM
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was the last player chosen by Team LeBron, and Celtics forward Al Horford was the last pick by Team Stephen

February 16 06:08 PM
The interesting question: Who leaked the two versions of the story, and why?

February 16 06:22 PM
While the Celtics’ shooting guard is ‘extremely intelligent,’ he offers plenty more on the court

February 16 11:11 AM
The Raptors guard returns to his L.A. roots for All-Star Weekend, but this isn’t a homecoming for him.

February 16 10:55 AM
More than half of the NBA’s 30 head coaches never played in the league. Now that Jason Kidd is out…

February 16 11:21 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – Draymond Green sat down on the bus and started crying. It was his freshman year at Michigan State an…

February 16 10:04 AM
This week’s highlights include James Harden’s defense, Jaylen Brown, a gorgeous Nuggets play and bad teams being very bad.

