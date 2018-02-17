Trending stories: Frank Ntilikina, tank battle and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Frank Ntilikina’s family ties run strong – via newsday.com
February 16 12:42 PM
Knicks rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina grew up in France, after his mother and two brothers had escaped the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.
Shares
The king of the scene: Why Los Angeles is the new mecca of basketball – via sports.yahoo.com
February 16 02:02 PM
New York is the past. Los Angeles, which is hosting this weekend’s All-Star festivities, produces the most and best NBA players.
Shares
February 16 10:58 PM
Sacramento Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic won MVP of the 2018 Rising Stars game on Friday, February 16. The rookie from Serbia had 26 points, four rebounds and six assists for the World Team.
Shares
Jayson Tatum on who he would vote for as Rookie of the Year: ‘Myself’ – via celticswire.usatoday.com
February 16 06:57 PM
Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum was asked who he would select for Rookie of the Year, if he had a vote. After some consideration, he settled on himself.
Shares
Which 3-point contest winner would you pick if your life depended on it? – via sports.yahoo.com
February 16 04:58 PM
I’m not sure in what hypothetical world your life would depend on a 3-point contest. Let’s just imagine it did.
Shares
Sources: Aldridge, Horford went last in AS draft – via espn.com
February 16 07:43 PM
Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge was the last player chosen by Team LeBron, and Celtics forward Al Horford was the last pick by Team Stephen
Shares
Report: Dwyane Wade, not Isaiah Thomas, fired first shots at Kevin Love in Cavs’ team meeting – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 16 06:08 PM
The interesting question: Who leaked the two versions of the story, and why?
Shares
NBA All-Star 2018: Jaylen Brown wants to end the ‘he’s too smart’ narrative now – via cbssports.com
February 16 06:22 PM
While the Celtics’ shooting guard is ‘extremely intelligent,’ he offers plenty more on the court
Shares
DeMar DeRozan is no stranger to pain – via espn.com
February 16 11:11 AM
The Raptors guard returns to his L.A. roots for All-Star Weekend, but this isn’t a homecoming for him.
Shares
In his own words: Dwane Casey on his bizarre path to… – via theathletic.com
February 16 10:55 AM
More than half of the NBA’s 30 head coaches never played in the league. Now that Jason Kidd is out…
Shares
Draymond Green redefined what it means to be an NBA superstar – via mercurynews.com
February 16 11:21 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – Draymond Green sat down on the bus and started crying. It was his freshman year at Michigan State an…
Shares
Lowe’s 10 things: The epic NBA tank battle is coming – via espn.com
February 16 10:04 AM
This week’s highlights include James Harden’s defense, Jaylen Brown, a gorgeous Nuggets play and bad teams being very bad.
Comments