NBA podcasts du jour: On the All-Star and Markelle Fultz's injury

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Mini-pod: All-Star Day Two – via espn.com
February 18 01:08 AM
Kevin Pelton, Kaileigh Brandt and Dave McMenamin give a quick take on Day Two of All-Star Weekend.
February 17 02:18 PM
In the first half of the podcast Kyle Nuebeck joins to discuss his report on Markelle Fultz. Then, Derek and Rich discuss the team’s recent play, and how the second half of the season might play out.
Sixers At The All Star Break and Derek Bodner on Markelle Fultz – via rightstorickysanchez.com
February 17 01:32 PM
The Sixers go into the All-Star break red-hot, at 30-25, with Embiid and Simmons participating in All-Star weekend. We talk about Dario Saric’s amazing season and the other reasons for the Sixers success at the break, the comeback against Miami, and TJ McConnell’s triple double.
