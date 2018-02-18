Trending stories: Adam Silver, Dinsanity and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie captures Skills Challenge – via nypost.com
February 17 10:10 PM
LOS ANGELES — It was a good day for Nets point guards past and present. Hours after Jason Kidd was named a Hall of Fame finalist, unsung but rising point guard Spencer Dinwiddie captured the Skills…
Shares
Adam Silver talks playoff reseeding, one-and-dones and more at NBA All-Star Weekend – via washingtonpost.com
February 17 10:36 PM
The NBA Commissioner seemed open to the possibility of a slightly modified playoff format, and said that the league is “conflicted” regarding its current age requirements.
Shares
Draymond Green on what came out of talk with refs: “I’m not sure” – via mercurynews.com
February 17 10:18 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – A group of players and referees met Saturday in Los Angeles to discuss their tense relations this se…
Shares
Report: Strong likelihood Boston Celtics host 2022 NBA All-Star Game – via celticswire.usatoday.com
February 16 11:59 PM
Boston has not hosted the event since 1964.
Shares
How Spencer Dinwiddie went from NBA’s scrap heap to Brooklyn Nets’ ‘everything’ – via cbssports.com
January 23 03:35 PM
The guard is doing everything he can to make a name for himself (and making Cavs fans sweat in the process)
Shares
Dinsanity! Spencer Dinwiddie’s rise to Nets leader – via newsday.com
February 17 07:51 PM
The point guard has put in the hard work and it’s paid off on the court in a breakout season.
Shares
LeBron James: “We will definitely not shut up and dribble” – via mercurynews.com
February 17 07:28 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – LeBron James said he laughed when he first heard Laura Ingraham’s comments on Fox News on Thur…
Shares
Tristan Thompson: ‘Vince Carter was our Michael Jordan’ ‘The Carter Effect’ proves that without ‘Vinsanity’ there’s no Toronto basketball and no Drake – via theundefeated.com
February 17 03:38 PM
Many of us remember the high-flying, 6-foot-6 phenom who took the NBA by a storm that could only be known as “Vinsanity.” From his jaw-dropping dunks to his cap…
Shares
Bulpett: Celtics rising star Jaylen Brown has a thing or two to say about all things – via bostonherald.com
February 17 01:10 AM
LOS ANGELES — By definition of the game for first- and second-year players, last night was the last time Jaylen Brown can be a “Rising” Star in the NBA’s All-Star weekend.But the 21-year-old Celtic is utterly determined to remain ascendant as a human being. He is dogged in his drive to improve as a player, a fact evident by his appearance here after being left out of the game a year ago …
Comments