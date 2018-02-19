All-Star Sunday: The best pictures

2 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | February 19, 2018
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron forward Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder (13) moves the ball against Team Stephen Team Stephen forward Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors (23) during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Stephen guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors (10) moves the ball against Team LeBron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors (35) during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Stephen center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves (32) dunks the ball in front of Team LeBron center Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons (0) during the first half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron forward Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder (13) moves the ball against Team Stephen guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors (7) during the first half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team Stephen forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) blocks a scoring attempt against Team LeBron guard Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets (15) during the first half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers (23) shoots against Team Stephen guard Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors (11) and Team Stephen guard Jimmy Butler of the Minnesota Timberwolves (23) in the first quarter during the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron guard Kyrie Erving of the Boston Celtics (11) shoots against Team Stephen center Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves (32) in the first half during the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Nelson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images
Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Team LeBron guard Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder (0) looks to pass against Team Stephen guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets (13) and guard DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors (10) in the second half during the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Gallery, 2018 NBA All-Star Game, All-Star
