Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
February 18 11:46 AM
We get it. It’s an exhibition game. That’s fine. We don’t want injuries either. But is it too much to want some reasonably watchable basketball? We asked five of our NBA experts to dish on how to amp up the Sunday-night snoozer.
Why the NBA is betting big on virtual reality – via sbnation.com
February 18 09:30 AM
Imagine a world where you can see the game as an NBA player would in real time. We got a special taste at All-Star Weekend.
Mitchell striving to remain who he is – ESPN Video – via espn.com
February 19 02:04 AM
Donovan Mitchell sits down with Adrian Wojnarowski to discuss his decision to declare for the NBA draft, getting acquainted to Utah and why winning the Rookie of the Year award isn’t important to him.
NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James just wasn’t going to let Team LeBron lose – via cbssports.com
February 19 01:24 AM
James set the tone during practice that this year’s All-Star game was going to be different
Heat’s Dragic enjoys first career All-Star appearance as LeBron rallies his team to win – via miamiherald.com
February 18 11:26 PM
Dragic, the ninth player in Heat history to play in the All-Star game, made his All-Star debut as the sixth player off the bench for Team LeBron with 2:13 left in the opening quarter. Dragic took his first shot a couple possessions later – a 17-footer – and buried it.
Pharrell Williams’ N.E.R.D and Migos were awesome at NBA All-Star halftime – via sbnation.com
February 18 10:19 PM
What a fun show!
Sacramento faces big hurdles to luring All-Star Game. But ‘innovator’ is on its side – via sacbee.com
February 17 11:39 PM
Sacramento and the Kings are preparing a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game at Golden 1 Center in 2022 or 2023. Commissioner Adam Silver cites a familiar issue as a roadblock. Can Vivek Ranadive help surmount it?
Russell Westbrook is the straw stirring the Thunder’s rivalries – via newsok.com
February 18 10:55 AM
FEB 18, 2018 – Glance across the bow of Team LeBron to Team Stephen at Sunday’s All-Star Game, and you’ll see a lineup of Russell Westbrook adversaries. This is the NBA of Westbrook, who is fueled by slights, brief moments in games and history as much as any player in the last 30 years.
NBA All-Star Game 2018: Rockets annoyed to only have 1 All-Star as Warriors have 4 – via cbssports.com
February 18 01:43 PM
James Harden is the only player representing the best team in the NBA
Thompson: The Warriors’ original Big Three look back at how… – via theathletic.com
February 17 11:50 PM
LOS ANGELES — It’s fitting that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green managed to get onto…
Why the Warriors’ greatest adversary is perhaps their own success – via sports.yahoo.com
February 18 11:45 AM
As the Warriors seek to win back-to-back titles as part of their historic run, the favorites are finding things aren’t so easy this season.
The king of the scene: Why Los Angeles is the new mecca of basketball – via sports.yahoo.com
February 16 02:02 PM
New York is the past. Los Angeles, which is hosting this weekend’s All-Star festivities, produces the most and best NBA players.
Mike Wilbon and Marc J. Spears respond to Laura Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” comment – ESPN Video – via espn.com
February 18 12:10 PM
