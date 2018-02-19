USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 18 11:46 AM
We get it. It’s an exhibition game. That’s fine. We don’t want injuries either. But is it too much to want some reasonably watchable basketball? We asked five of our NBA experts to dish on how to amp up the Sunday-night snoozer.

February 18 09:30 AM
Imagine a world where you can see the game as an NBA player would in real time. We got a special taste at All-Star Weekend.

February 19 02:04 AM
Donovan Mitchell sits down with Adrian Wojnarowski to discuss his decision to declare for the NBA draft, getting acquainted to Utah and why winning the Rookie of the Year award isn’t important to him.

February 19 01:24 AM
James set the tone during practice that this year’s All-Star game was going to be different

February 18 11:26 PM
Dragic, the ninth player in Heat history to play in the All-Star game, made his All-Star debut as the sixth player off the bench for Team LeBron with 2:13 left in the opening quarter. Dragic took his first shot a couple possessions later – a 17-footer – and buried it.

February 18 10:19 PM
What a fun show!

February 17 11:39 PM
Sacramento and the Kings are preparing a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game at Golden 1 Center in 2022 or 2023. Commissioner Adam Silver cites a familiar issue as a roadblock. Can Vivek Ranadive help surmount it?

February 18 10:55 AM
FEB 18, 2018 – Glance across the bow of Team LeBron to Team Stephen at Sunday’s All-Star Game, and you’ll see a lineup of Russell Westbrook adversaries. This is the NBA of Westbrook, who is fueled by slights, brief moments in games and history as much as any player in the last 30 years.

February 18 01:43 PM
James Harden is the only player representing the best team in the NBA

February 17 11:50 PM
LOS ANGELES — It’s fitting that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green managed to get onto…

February 18 11:45 AM
As the Warriors seek to win back-to-back titles as part of their historic run, the favorites are finding things aren’t so easy this season.

February 16 02:02 PM
New York is the past. Los Angeles, which is hosting this weekend’s All-Star festivities, produces the most and best NBA players.

