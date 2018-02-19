Trending stories: Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook and more

Mitchell striving to remain who he is – ESPN Video – via espn.com February 19 02:04 AM Donovan Mitchell sits down with Adrian Wojnarowski to discuss his decision to declare for the NBA draft, getting acquainted to Utah and why winning the Rookie of the Year award isn’t important to him. Shares

Heat’s Dragic enjoys first career All-Star appearance as LeBron rallies his team to win – via miamiherald.com February 18 11:26 PM Dragic, the ninth player in Heat history to play in the All-Star game, made his All-Star debut as the sixth player off the bench for Team LeBron with 2:13 left in the opening quarter. Dragic took his first shot a couple possessions later – a 17-footer – and buried it. Shares

Sacramento faces big hurdles to luring All-Star Game. But ‘innovator’ is on its side – via sacbee.com February 17 11:39 PM Sacramento and the Kings are preparing a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game at Golden 1 Center in 2022 or 2023. Commissioner Adam Silver cites a familiar issue as a roadblock. Can Vivek Ranadive help surmount it? Shares

Russell Westbrook is the straw stirring the Thunder’s rivalries – via newsok.com February 18 10:55 AM FEB 18, 2018 – Glance across the bow of Team LeBron to Team Stephen at Sunday’s All-Star Game, and you’ll see a lineup of Russell Westbrook adversaries. This is the NBA of Westbrook, who is fueled by slights, brief moments in games and history as much as any player in the last 30 years. Shares