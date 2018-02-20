Michael Jordan, Hornets have clear links to Mitch Kupchak through UNC

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is expected to pursue former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak for his team.

Story filed to ESPN: Charlotte unlikely to bring back GM Rich Cho on a new contract next season, expected to pursue former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak to partner in front office with assistant GM Buzz Peterson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2018

While he may be known for recent poor contracts given to Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng, he had a long history with the team. Before his time with the Lakers ended, the former general manager was the second-longest tenured executive in the league behind Miami’s Pat Riley.

During his playing career, he won the gold medal while representing Team USA during the 1976 Olympics. Ernie Grunfeld, who is the current general manager of the Wizards, was on that roster with Kupchak.

Kupchak, like Jordan, played college basketball for the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was an All-American and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year in 1976, eight years before Jordan.

Also, do the math on the front office musical chairs in Charlotte. Buzz Peterson is MJ’s old roommate at UNC. Kupchak is a UNC legend. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 20, 2018

This is not a huge surprise considering Jordan hired his former college roommate Buzz Peterson. They have also acquired former North Carolina basketball players including Marcus Paige and Isaiah Hicks.

Others from the Tar Heels who have played for Charlotte since Jordan arrived for the franchise include Raymond Felton, Brendan Haywood and Marvin Williams.

While with the Lakers, it’s clear that Kupchak also had an affinity for former UNC stars. He signed Rick Fox and Antawn Jamison as well as Kendall Marshall, Ed Davis and Wayne Ellington.

If Kupchak, Buzz, and MJ all run the Hornets that leads more into my theory about Jerry Stackhouse getting a look one day as Head Coach. Just a feeling I've had. — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) February 20, 2018

If the Hornets eventually hire Kupchak as an executive, it seems it could open the floodgates to eventually bring in head coaching candidate Jerry Stackhouse.

He was a stellar college player at North Carolina and is currently a head coach in the G League for the Toronto Raptors affiliate.

We included him as a potential replacement for Jason Kidd when the ten-time NBA All-Star was fired by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season. Many around the league expect Stackhouse to take over coaching duties in the next few years.