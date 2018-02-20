NBA podcasts du jour: All-Star recaps!

February 19 03:08 PM

In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Danny Leroux where they chat about everything they saw in All-Star Weekend and Basketball Without Borders. First, they break down what they saw on Rising Stars game night, where Jaylen Brown stole the show but Bogdan Bogdanovic came away with MVP. Then, they chat about All-Star Saturday, and the relative disappointing evening that was. Finally, they chat about the All-Star game itself, along with who/what stood out …