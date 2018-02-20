NBA podcasts du jour: All-Star recaps!

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports NBA – via bleacherreport.com
February 19 08:53 PM
Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports NBA joins Howard to break down the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Recorded on the concourse of the Staples Center after Sunday Night’s All-Star Game, the two analyze the teams, the players, and most importantly, what the this year’s changes brought to the event. Michael also remembers covering his first All-Sta ……
All-Star Weekend, Star Rookies, and Future Stars | Heat Check (Ep. 214) – via theringer.com
February 19 06:00 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Shea Serrano to review All-Star Weekend (3:05), including Jimmy Butler’s decision to sit out the All-Star Game (8:05) and the utilization of nostalgia in the dunk contest (11:11). Then Haley O’Shaughnessy and Micah Peters come on to discuss other All-Star festivities (21:17) and the Rookie of the Year debate (32:42). Finally, Kevin O’Connor and Danny Chau sit down to evaluate the upcoming free agency (42:13) and the future All-Stars (52:33).
February 19 03:08 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Danny Leroux where they chat about everything they saw in All-Star Weekend and Basketball Without Borders. First, they break down what they saw on Rising Stars game night, where Jaylen Brown stole the show but Bogdan Bogdanovic came away with MVP. Then, they chat about All-Star Saturday, and the relative disappointing evening that was. Finally, they chat about the All-Star game itself, along with who/what stood out …
February 19 09:03 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver check in from Los Angeles to recap NBA All-Star Weekend. First, they talk through a surprisingly not-terrible All-Star game and the ongoing dominance of LeBron James. Plus: the tragic demise of Team Steph, the clutch performance of James Harden, and the arrival of Joel Embiid. From there they move to the rest of the weekend, beginning with Adam Silver’s comments on the playoff format (18:00) and LeBron’s response to Laura Ingraham …
