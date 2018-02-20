Report: Knicks, Hornets discussed trade for Malik Monk before deadline

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets reportedly engaged in trade discussions involving rookie Malik Monk prior to the Feb. 8 deadline.

Kevin O’Connor reported that the Knicks were interested in acquiring Monk from the Hornets (via The Ringer):

“Prior to the deadline, I heard he was somebody that they were listening to offers for already … I heard some noise the Knicks were going for him prior to the deadline. It’s odd, maybe they’ve soured on him quickly.”

This lines up with what Michael Scotto of The Athletic reported on The HoopsHype Podcast, stating that the Hornets were already willing to part ways with Monk for the right offer.

New York and Charlotte recently made a trade for Willy Hernangomez so the two front offices have recently worked together.

Reminder: Malik Monk is on record as saying he and his agent thought the Knicks were taking him in the draft. Sure looks like he's trying to prove something tonight. — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) November 8, 2017

Before the draft, Monk was reportedly “convinced” that he would be selected by the Knicks. He trained for the draft in New York and the franchise was reportedly “enamored” with the former Kentucky guard.

The Knicks recently traded for Emmanuel Mudiay, whom they also targeted before the draft.

New York is outwardly convinced that Frank Ntilikina is their point guard of the future. Perhaps the Knicks could once again pursue Monk at a later date, since he’s a combo guard who could potentially play alongside Ntilikina in the backcourt.