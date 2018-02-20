Trending stories: All-Star aftermath, John Wall and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 19 02:04 AM
Donovan Mitchell sits down with Adrian Wojnarowski to discuss his decision to declare for the NBA draft, getting acquainted to Utah and why winning the Rookie of the Year award isn’t important to him.

February 19 05:15 PM
Wall plans to return to Kentucky for the first time since leaving as a one-and-done player in 2010. He will pursue a business degree.

February 19 12:30 PM
Why would you eat all the hot dogs at Staples Center? Why not?

February 19 10:39 PM
Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes got in on the Black Panther challenge movement Monday and bought tickets for 150 Dallas area children.

February 19 07:03 PM
The Toronto Raptors (41-16) have a vacant roster spot and intend to add a veteran player for the stretch run of the season. According to Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg, if the Orlando Magic and guard Arron Afflalo reach a buyout agreement, Toronto could have interest in the 32-year-old given his history with Raptors president Masai Ujiri.…

February 19 07:21 PM
Jeremy Lin weighed in on the controversy of J.J. Redick’s seeming racial slur of Chinese fans. Brooklyn’s injured guard — who became the first American of Taiwanese of Chinese descent to play…

February 19 06:30 PM
Jeremy Lin says he spoke with JJ Redick and believes that he did not say the racial slur that appeared evident on a Chinese New Year video.

February 19 03:07 PM
Notes on the Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson, Bam Adebayo, Hassan Whiteside, Dwyane Wade and more.

Tiago Splitter announces retirement – via nba.nbcsports.com

February 19 04:00 PM
Center won title with Spurs

February 19 03:11 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – Around the end of January, the Warriors started feeling the itch. The mental, physical and emotional…

February 19 01:17 AM
The players and coaches involved in Sunday’s All-Star Game raved about it — from the noticeably improved effort and intensity to, yes, the boost in prize money.

February 19 01:41 PM
LOS ANGELES — It had effort, intensity and a replay review—a botched one, at that. It had 28 free throws, 26 fouls and, yes, complaining to the referees. It came down to the last possession and ended on, of all things, a defensive stop…

February 19 11:20 AM
Roberts sat down with SB Nation over All-Star Game weekend.

