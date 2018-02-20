Trending stories: All-Star aftermath, John Wall and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Mitchell striving to remain who he is – ESPN Video – via espn.com
February 19 02:04 AM
Donovan Mitchell sits down with Adrian Wojnarowski to discuss his decision to declare for the NBA draft, getting acquainted to Utah and why winning the Rookie of the Year award isn’t important to him.
Shares
John Wall plans to return to college this summer because he promised his dad he’d get degree – via washingtonpost.com
February 19 05:15 PM
Wall plans to return to Kentucky for the first time since leaving as a one-and-done player in 2010. He will pursue a business degree.
Shares
February 19 12:30 PM
Why would you eat all the hot dogs at Staples Center? Why not?
Shares
Harrison Barnes treats 150 Dallas kids to viewing of ‘Black Panther’ – via sports.yahoo.com
February 19 10:39 PM
Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes got in on the Black Panther challenge movement Monday and bought tickets for 150 Dallas area children.
Shares
Knicks and Troy Williams have agreed on a 10-day contract, per sources. Williams will join the Knicks this week. ESPN earlier reported the Knicks’ interest in Williams, who was recently released by Houston. The agreement was first reported by The Athletic. New York has an open roster spot to add Williams, a 23-year-old wing. – via espn.com
February 19 10:38 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Raptors have eyes on Magic’s Afflalo? – via amicohoops.net
February 19 07:03 PM
The Toronto Raptors (41-16) have a vacant roster spot and intend to add a veteran player for the stretch run of the season. According to Raptors beat writer Josh Lewenberg, if the Orlando Magic and guard Arron Afflalo reach a buyout agreement, Toronto could have interest in the 32-year-old given his history with Raptors president Masai Ujiri.…
Shares
Jeremy Lin, J.J. Redick hash out racial slur controversy – via nypost.com
February 19 07:21 PM
Jeremy Lin weighed in on the controversy of J.J. Redick’s seeming racial slur of Chinese fans. Brooklyn’s injured guard — who became the first American of Taiwanese of Chinese descent to play…
Shares
Jeremy Lin pens support of JJ Redick after apparent racial slur in Chinese New Year video – via sports.yahoo.com
February 19 06:30 PM
Jeremy Lin says he spoke with JJ Redick and believes that he did not say the racial slur that appeared evident on a Chinese New Year video.
Shares
Why trading Tyler Johnson’s contract will be more difficult and complicated for Heat – via miamiherald.com
February 19 03:07 PM
Notes on the Miami Heat’s Tyler Johnson, Bam Adebayo, Hassan Whiteside, Dwyane Wade and more.
Shares
Tiago Splitter announces retirement – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 19 04:00 PM
Center won title with Spurs
Shares
Did the Warriors All-Stars get the rest they desperately needed? – via mercurynews.com
February 19 03:11 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. LOS ANGELES – Around the end of January, the Warriors started feeling the itch. The mental, physical and emotional…
Shares
Kyrie Irving points to $100,000 All-Star payout while LeBron James, others rave about new format – via cleveland.com
February 19 01:17 AM
The players and coaches involved in Sunday’s All-Star Game raved about it — from the noticeably improved effort and intensity to, yes, the boost in prize money.
Shares
LeBron Stole the Spotlight, but NBA Walks Away a Winner After 2018 All-Star Game – via bleacherreport.com
February 19 01:41 PM
LOS ANGELES — It had effort, intensity and a replay review—a botched one, at that. It had 28 free throws, 26 fouls and, yes, complaining to the referees. It came down to the last possession and ended on, of all things, a defensive stop…
Shares
Q&A with Michele Roberts: The NBPA exec. director opens up on LeBron, fashion, mental health and medical marijuana – via sbnation.com
February 19 11:20 AM
Roberts sat down with SB Nation over All-Star Game weekend.
Comments