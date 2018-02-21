Anthony Davis was pranked by Karl Malone, who wore hilarious disguise

Karl Malone, who is originally from and still lives in Louisiana, pulled off a brilliant prank on New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Davis was told he was helping out with a video for Red Bull, which was true.

But he was not informed that the 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time NBA MVP was also on set with the sole purpose of annoying him.

Malone wore a janitorial-style onesie, glasses and a dreadlock wig to disguise his identity for the video. It did probably seem unusual for a maintenance main to stand at 6-foot-9.

However, the 54-year-old had grey painted into his beard and he did look significantly older than his age for the prank.

As you can see above, it’s not surprising Davis had trouble recognizing the player who ranks No. 2 overall in total points scored. He even had some extra padding around the stomach to conceal his athleticism.

Davis, who is just 24, is already a five-time All-Star. At this pace, he could be on his way to catching Malone — who made fourteen appearances in the game.