Trending stories: Tiny Archibald, Mavericks and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 20 10:10 AM
The tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram and other NBA stars has faced biblical floods, economic devastation, gang violence, even wayward nuclear bombs, yet has become the NBA capital of the world. This is the untold story of its survival.

February 20 12:42 PM
NBA legend Nate “Tiny” Archibald has been living with an incurable heart disease for more than a year.

February 21 01:57 AM
Sports Illustrated’s investigative report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment within the Mavericks organization that was published…

February 20 08:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reaching free-agency is likely unavoidable, team vice chairman Curtis Polk says. He explains that, plus talks about Steve Clifford’s future and an impending payroll mess.

BLAZERS CONFIDENT IN COLLINS – via portlandtribune.com

February 20 12:07 PM
BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/ Developing rookie center may have big impact in future/ Davis mentor to Collins

February 20 12:09 PM
It took seven lackluster games for Steve Kerr to identify the historical doppelgänger for this…

February 20 02:47 PM
So, that’s where the tampering fine went

February 20 07:46 AM
A new format for the NBA All-Star Game had a negligible impact on television ratings.

February 20 09:41 AM
The trade deadline created a lot of movement in the 2018 NBA draft. Let’s look at where the top prospects — Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba and Marvin Bagley III — might land.

February 20 11:31 AM
FEB 20, 2018 – The final verdict after a weekend in L.A. was mostly success, but a few fumbles along the way. The Oklahoman takes a look at the winners and losers of All-Star weekend from a mostly-Thunder perspective, with a little leaguewide sprinkled in.

