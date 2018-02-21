Trending stories: Tiny Archibald, Mavericks and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How the tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram became the greatest per capita producer of NBA talent in America – via espn.com
February 20 10:10 AM
The tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram and other NBA stars has faced biblical floods, economic devastation, gang violence, even wayward nuclear bombs, yet has become the NBA capital of the world. This is the untold story of its survival.
NBA legend Tiny Archibald is living with an incurable heart disease – via sports.yahoo.com
February 20 12:42 PM
NBA legend Nate “Tiny” Archibald has been living with an incurable heart disease for more than a year.
Former Mavs.com writer Earl K. Sneed responds to domestic violence incidents outlined in SI report – via sportsday.dallasnews.com
February 21 01:57 AM
Sports Illustrated’s investigative report detailing multiple allegations of sexual harassment within the Mavericks organization that was published…
Hornets exec unplugged: On trouble with Kemba, Steve Clifford’s future, payroll mess – via charlotteobserver.com
February 20 08:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker reaching free-agency is likely unavoidable, team vice chairman Curtis Polk says. He explains that, plus talks about Steve Clifford’s future and an impending payroll mess.
BLAZERS CONFIDENT IN COLLINS – via portlandtribune.com
February 20 12:07 PM
BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/ Developing rookie center may have big impact in future/ Davis mentor to Collins
Steve Kerr discusses his late-season goals and the Warriors’… – via theathletic.com
February 20 12:09 PM
It took seven lackluster games for Steve Kerr to identify the historical doppelgänger for this…
Adam Silver jokingly thanks Magic Johnson for paying for All-Star Legends Brunch – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 20 02:47 PM
So, that’s where the tampering fine went
Little change in TV ratings for new-look NBA All-Star Game – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 20 07:46 AM
A new format for the NBA All-Star Game had a negligible impact on television ratings.
February 20 09:41 AM
The trade deadline created a lot of movement in the 2018 NBA draft. Let’s look at where the top prospects — Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba and Marvin Bagley III — might land.
Winners and losers from NBA All-Star Weekend – via newsok.com
February 20 11:31 AM
FEB 20, 2018 – The final verdict after a weekend in L.A. was mostly success, but a few fumbles along the way. The Oklahoman takes a look at the winners and losers of All-Star weekend from a mostly-Thunder perspective, with a little leaguewide sprinkled in.
