NBA podcasts du jour: With a look at Trae Young, a Shaun Livingston interview and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 22 06:07 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami are joined by one of the leaders of the Golden State Warriors’ second unit, Shaun Livingston. S Dot reacts to the Warriors’ number 2 seeding out West, the perceived bench struggles, Kevin Durant leaving money on the table which aided in Livingston’s return and last but not least, life as an NBA dad.
February 22 04:46 AM
February 22 01:32 AM
The laughs and drama just don’t stop this episode. Now that the NBA Trade Deadline has ended, and all of the hype and speculation of which players might be moved to new teams, Ric goes Dr. Phil about what might have caused two longtime friends like…
February 21 11:00 PM
In this episode, Sam is joined by Cole Zwicker where they debate the merits of Trae Young as a draft prospect. For reference: Cole has Young as a top-three prospect, and Sam has him more in the No. 6-7 range. What are his best aspects as a prospect? What makes us hesitant about him as an NBA player? We dive as deep as possible into the stats, the scouting and the context surrounding him both in high school and in college …
Ep 44 – Embiid’s Health? LeBron Vs The Warriors? – The Undefeated’s Mike Wise – via Chris Broussard
February 21 10:54 PM
What are the Top 5 best storylines for the second half of the NBA season? Then Mike Wise of the Undefeated joins Chris to talk about the state of the NBA. Who’s the MVP? Would the Kobe/Shaq Lakers beat the current Warriors?
February 21 08:39 PM
Former Maryland legend and longtime NBA player Walt Williams joins the show for an in-depth interview about the Wizards, the Terps, his playing days and life after basketball.
Are The Celtics A Mirage? Who’s The Hottest Team? Rookies To Watch – via bballbreakdown.com
February 21 11:31 AM
Join Coach Nick as he broadcasts his brand new radio show on SBNation Radio. Listen in live every Tuesday at 8PM EST on your local SBNation FM Radio station, or stream it at SBNationRadio.com
