NBA podcasts du jour: With a look at Trae Young, a Shaun Livingston interview and more

February 21 11:00 PM

In this episode, Sam is joined by Cole Zwicker where they debate the merits of Trae Young as a draft prospect. For reference: Cole has Young as a top-three prospect, and Sam has him more in the No. 6-7 range. What are his best aspects as a prospect? What makes us hesitant about him as an NBA player? We dive as deep as possible into the stats, the scouting and the context surrounding him both in high school and in college …