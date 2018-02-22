Trending stories: Kawhi Leonard's injury, Seattle game and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA will return to Seattle, and so will Durant, in Kings-Warriors preseason game, sources say – via sacbee.com
February 21 06:18 PM
The NBA will return to Seattle’s Key Arena during the 2018-19 preseason in a game pitting the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. It will mark the return of Kevin Durant to the city where his career began.
Shares
Steve Kerr called protest of students to shooting “phenomenal” – via mercurynews.com
February 22 12:39 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the outcry from the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High following…
Shares
Kevin Durant on potential preseason game in Seattle: “That would be amazing” – via mercurynews.com
February 21 11:51 PM
OAKLAND – Former Seattle Supersonics forward Kevin Durant expressed excitement amid reports his current team, the Golden State Warriors are in discussions to play a preseason game against the…
Shares
Kevin Durant won’t let anyone say the Warriors are struggling – via mercurynews.com
February 22 12:04 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – As soon as the All-Star game finished, Kevin Durant had one goal over the rest of his short break. ̶…
Shares
Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh reveal untold stories from the Heat/Celtics rivalry – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 05:18 PM
Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh sat down with Yahoo Sports to share some untold stories from their lengthy and successful careers.
Shares
Report: Seattle hosting Kings-Warriors preseason game – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 21 09:44 PM
Kevin Durant back in Seattle against team that almost moved there
Shares
Miami Heat still not at full strength as questions swirl – via miamiherald.com
February 21 05:42 PM
With two players still mending from injury, some difficult decisions for Erik Spoelstra are on hold.
Shares
Cleveland Cavaliers to sign Marcus Thornton of Canton Charge to 10-day contract – via cleveland.com
February 21 08:48 PM
Thornton, 25, who left the Canton Charge to join USA Basketball in Santa Cruz, Calif. after being selected to the 12-man squad for FIBA World Cup Qualifying, is averaging 18.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range in 37 games.
Shares
NBA Tanking Guide: 5 steps every terrible team should follow to finish dead last – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 04:57 PM
The All-Star break is almost behind us, which means NBA tanking season is upon us.
Shares
Sources: Kawhi has final say, opts to stay out – via espn.com
February 21 08:17 PM
Spurs star Kawhi Leonard has been medically cleared to return from a right quad tendinopathy injury, but he has elected against returning to the active roster after consulting with a specialist to get a second opinion, sources told ESPN.
Shares
Mark Cuban’s fine third-largest known fine in NBA history – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 21 05:36 PM
Mavericks aren’t out of league’s crosshairs, either
Shares
How Andrew Wiggins can get out of this frustrating funk – via theathletic.com
February 21 03:39 PM
The nadir of one of Andrew Wiggins’ worst nights in the NBA occurred with 8:23 left to play in the…
Shares
How the tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram became the greatest per capita producer of NBA talent in America – via espn.com
February 20 10:10 AM
The tiny hometown of Brandon Ingram and other NBA stars has faced biblical floods, economic devastation, gang violence, even wayward nuclear bombs, yet has become the NBA capital of the world. This is the untold story of its survival.
Shares
Mavs’ punishment from NBA could come down to how much Mark Cuban knew – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 02:48 PM
On Tuesday, SI published an investigative piece that painted a picture of, in its words, “a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior” inside the Mavericks’ organization. Two former team employees are highlighted: Terdema Ussery, a high-ranking Mavs executive from 1997-2015,
Comments