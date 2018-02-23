NBA podcasts du jour: The Kawhi Leonard situation and other things

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 23 07:46 AM
The 76ers got a much-needed road win to extend their overall win streak to six games. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid combined for 62 points. However, the team struggled to defend and was far from impressive against the woeful Chicago Bulls.
February 23 07:26 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In the first edition of Locked on NBA Fridays, Anthony Irwin and Adam Mares discuss a fun return to action and, specifically, the Sixers-Bulls thriller. Then, the guys try to figure out which teams we’ll see competing in the Western Conference playoffs. It’s madness. Lastly, they rank young cores across the NBA. This is similarly difficult, but for obviously very different reasons. The league is in a great place. …
Starting lineup: Zaza out, JaVale in – via theathletic.com
February 23 04:03 AM
The Warriors opened their post All-Star break stretch run with a 134-127 shootout win over the Clippers. Steph Curry had 44 points. But perhaps the main story: JaVale McGee is the team’s new starting center. Zaza Pachulia has been moved to the bench. Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss that decision, Curry’s big night and much more.
February 23 03:02 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver begin by discussing the toxic Mavericks culture brought to light by Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther in this week’s Sports Illustrated investigation …
Jason Sudeikis on SNL parties & Auditioning for The Blue Man Group | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 8)
February 22 10:48 PM
Actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis joins the show to discuss playing against Ty Lue in high school (7:19), trying out out for The Blue Man Group (20:10), getting mistaken for Ed Helms (36:00), and what Saturday Night Live party’s are really like (57:08).
February 22 06:07 PM
Tom Haberstroh, David Thorpe and special guest Ryen Russillo. Topics Mavs and Mark Cuban Is it a rush to judgement? How much did he know? What’s the price he should pay? HR Departments complicit? Locker…
What Is Going on With Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs? | Group Chat (Ep. 216) – via theringer.com
February 22 04:06 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Danny Chau and Paolo Uggetti to briefly address the allegations surrounding the Dallas Mavericks (2:20) before they discuss Kawhi Leonard’s current status, his relationship with the Spurs, and his longevity with the team (4:25). Then they examine Adam Silver’s comments about exploring a radically different kind of NBA playoffs (23:45).
All-Star weekend, Dallas, Warriors in DC – via espn.com
February 22 03:29 PM
Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Chris Haynes reconvene to chat about on and off-the-court festivities at All-Star weekend (2:10), the Mavs’ workplace (28:10) and the Warriors’ D.C. plans (44:15).
February 22 11:12 AM
There are few more iconic figures in NBA history than Jerry West, the man’s who visage is the logo of the league itself. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Jack McCallum, author of Golden Days: West’s Lakers, Steph’s Warriors and the California Dreamers who Reinvented Basketball, to get some insight into West’s time with Golden State …
Storylines To Watch After All-Star Break – via NBA.com
February 22 11:06 AM
John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell join Sekou Smith in Los Angeles to discuss the biggest storylines to monitor in the East and West over the final two months of the NBA regular season.
