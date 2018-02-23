Trending stories: Tomas Satoransky, Pat Riley and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Five observations from the Warriors’ 134-127 win over the… – via theathletic.com
February 23 04:31 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 134-127 win over the Clippers at Oracle Arena on…
Rapidly-improving Tomas Satoransky welcomes addition of another point guard to Wizards – via washingtonpost.com
February 23 01:38 AM
After another impressive outing in win over Cavaliers, the Wizards starting point guard in John Wall’s absence says he’s looking forward to arrival of Ramon Sessions.
Kelly Oubre gets caught untying Rodney Hood’s shoes (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 22 11:59 PM
It’s impressive that guys have the time to remember to do petty stuff like this.
Riley has never gone this long in Miami without a star. How — or when — can he add one? – via miamiherald.com
February 22 04:49 PM
A look at the timetable, and potential options, in the Heat’s star search.
Report: NBA setting up confidential hotline for team employees to report workplace issues – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 22 08:01 PM
It’s a good first step.
Kings aim to bring NBA All-Star game to Sacramento – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 22 10:38 AM
The Sacramento Kings are looking to bring the NBA All-Star game to California’s capital city for the first time ever.
February 21 02:03 PM
True or false: The Golden State Warriors look more vulnerable now than they have at any time in the last four seasons.
David Aldridge: True. The bench is a major
How do Warriors view Clippers as potential first-round playoff opponent? – via mercurynews.com
February 22 04:45 PM
The Warriors respect how the Clippers have played after Chris Paul’s departure, before and after Blake Griffin’s trade and amid numerous injuries.
Hornacek: Knicks believe in Ntilikina despite PG adds – via newsday.com
February 22 02:27 PM
The plan for the final 23 games is for the three young guards to play more than they have.
Here’s your first look at Sacramento’s NBA All-Star Game bid – via sacbee.com
February 22 09:40 AM
The Sacramento Kings and the city of Sacramento will submit a bid to host either the 2022 or 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The bid includes a concert and entertainment district along Capitol Mall.
All-Star weekend, Dallas, Warriors in DC – via espn.com
February 22 03:42 PM
Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Chris Haynes reconvene to chat about on and off-the-court festivities at All-Star weekend (2:10), the Mavs’ workplace (28:10) and the Warriors’ D.C. plans (44:15).
NBA Injury Report at the All-Star Break of the 2017-18 Season – In Street Clothes – via instreetclothes.com
February 22 02:07 PM
A memorable All-Star Weekend has ended and NBA teams are gearing up for the final push towards the postseason. While Sunday’s game was reinvigorated by a new format, the unfortunate impact of league-wide injuries was apparent. There was Anthony Davis donning the jersey of sidelined teammate DeMarcus Cousins while three other members of Team LeBron …
Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh reveal untold stories from the Heat/Celtics rivalry – via sports.yahoo.com
February 21 05:18 PM
Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh sat down with Yahoo Sports to share some untold stories from their lengthy and successful careers.
Portland Trail Blazers return from All-Star break, prepare for playoff chase – via oregonlive.com
February 22 12:23 PM
The Blazers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, 2 1/2-games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for fourth place and two games ahead of the Utah Jazz for 10th place in the Western Conference.
