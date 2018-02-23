Trending stories: Tomas Satoransky, Pat Riley and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 23 04:31 AM
Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 134-127 win over the Clippers at Oracle Arena on…

February 23 01:38 AM
After another impressive outing in win over Cavaliers, the Wizards starting point guard in John Wall’s absence says he’s looking forward to arrival of Ramon Sessions.

February 22 11:59 PM
It’s impressive that guys have the time to remember to do petty stuff like this.

February 22 04:49 PM
A look at the timetable, and potential options, in the Heat’s star search.

February 22 08:01 PM
It’s a good first step.

February 22 10:38 AM
The Sacramento Kings are looking to bring the NBA All-Star game to California’s capital city for the first time ever.

February 21 02:03 PM

True or false: The Golden State Warriors look more vulnerable now than they have at any time in the last four seasons.

David Aldridge:  True. The bench is a major

February 22 04:45 PM
The Warriors respect how the Clippers have played after Chris Paul’s departure, before and after Blake Griffin’s trade and amid numerous injuries.

February 22 02:27 PM
The plan for the final 23 games is for the three young guards to play more than they have.

February 22 09:40 AM
The Sacramento Kings and the city of Sacramento will submit a bid to host either the 2022 or 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The bid includes a concert and entertainment district along Capitol Mall.

February 22 03:42 PM
Amin Elhassan, Marc Spears and Chris Haynes reconvene to chat about on and off-the-court festivities at All-Star weekend (2:10), the Mavs’ workplace (28:10) and the Warriors’ D.C. plans (44:15).

February 22 02:07 PM
A memorable All-Star Weekend has ended and NBA teams are gearing up for the final push towards the postseason. While Sunday’s game was reinvigorated by a new format, the unfortunate impact of league-wide injuries was apparent. There was Anthony Davis donning the jersey of sidelined teammate DeMarcus Cousins while three other members of Team LeBron …

February 21 05:18 PM
Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh sat down with Yahoo Sports to share some untold stories from their lengthy and successful careers.

February 22 12:23 PM
The Blazers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, 2 1/2-games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for fourth place and two games ahead of the Utah Jazz for 10th place in the Western Conference.

