Lakers' Julius Randle has dominated on offense before his free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have a winning record when Julius Randle is in their starting lineup. He recorded another triple double last night.

This season, there are nine players who have a true shooting percentage above 60 percent with a usage rate above 25 percent. The only player who did not make the All-Star team is Randle, who has become a fully dynamic scoring threat.

Julius Randle follows up a huge block with an and-1 in transition #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN, @spectdeportes, NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/95WEV5YFPy — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 22, 2017

He has thrived in their transition offense, shooting 70-for-110 (63.6 percent) in this type of offense. Only four players (including LeBron James, Ben Simmons and Giannis Antetokounmpo) with as many chances have been more accurate. This is integral for Los Angeles because their team runs this offense more often than any other in the league.

But he is more than just a system fit for Luke Walton, who has also utilized him well on various other schemes.

The only players who have been more efficient than Randle (1.18 points per possession) with as many possessions as the roll man in a pick-and-roll offense are Houston’s Clint Capela and Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams. He’s shooting a remarkable 10-of-15 (66.7 percent) when rolling to the left side, per Synergy.

Julius Randle was key on both ends of the floor in crunch time. He leads the league in pick-and-roll points per possession (1.37), so the Lakers fed him three straight P&Rs. He scored on all three. 🔗: https://t.co/FdaWMbjiec pic.twitter.com/HSVzBW4PBm — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 8, 2017

Randle has also impressed when recording an offensive rebound putback (1.32 PPP) for the Lakers. The only players with as many opportunities who have been more efficient on this play type are Anthony Davis, LaMarcus Aldridge, Enes Kanter and Karl-Anthony Towns.

He has shot 57-of-114 (50.0 percent) when posting up in the paint as well. Among those with as many attempts, this field goal percentage trails just Towns, Kanter and Joel Embiid. When he turns right on the shoulder he is one of the best in the NBA, shooting 61.8 percent per Synergy Sports.

This is something the 23-year-old has improved on each season he has been in the league. He is currently shooting 275-of-400 (68.8 percent) within five feet of the rim. The only players with a higher field goal percentage so far this season with as many attempts are James, Davis, Antetokoumpo and Capela.

As he continues to improve as a scorer, the front office in Los Angeles is likely more than happy they did not trade him before the deadline. His great performances should also help him secure a nice contract in the upcoming offseason with the Lakers or otherwise.