NBA podcasts du jour: Talking about the Kawhi Leonard conundrum

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Pistons | Feb. 23 | Kyrie Irving | Blake Griffin from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
February 24 12:43 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (40-19) vs. Detroit Pistons (28-29) 7 pm ET tip-off, Little Caeser’s Arena, Detroit, MI
Back from the break, with Marcus Smart in tow, Brad Stevens ponders lineup changes and tries to get a group that’s lost 4 of 5 games going into the nine days off looks to regroup against Blake Griffin and the new-look Pistons that have given Boston troubles at points through this season …
Back from the break, with Marcus Smart in tow, Brad Stevens ponders lineup changes and tries to get a group that’s lost 4 of 5 games going into the nine days off looks to regroup against Blake Griffin and the new-look Pistons that have given Boston troubles at points through this season …
Done With One-and-Dones, Plus Deandre Ayton’s potential | Draft Class (Ep. 217) – via theringer.com
February 23 05:51 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks debate whether the NBA should change the one-and-done rule (2:40), evaluate the potential of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton (12:47), and receive grades for their analyses (30:12).
February 23 02:58 PM
Chase Hughes and Chris Miller break down the Ramon Sessions signing and look at what it means for Tomas Satoransky. Plus, a crazy Instagram story and Chase admits a huge mistake he made with Kelly Oubre, Jr.
Kawhi, the Lakers, tanking, rabbit hole – via espn.com
February 23 02:53 PM
Brian Windhorst, Brandon Lowe and Tim MacMahon discuss the Kawhi situation brewing in San Antonio (2:45), assess the Lakers’ young talent (22:55) and going down a tanking/reminiscing about The Decision rabbit hole (34:20). Plus, Kevin Pelton, Kaileigh Brandt and Andrew Han tackle a favorite topic in NBA Twitter: Is a hot dog a sandwich? (56:15)…
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne – via espn.com
February 23 02:40 PM
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne joins The Woj Pod to discuss the sexual harassment and abuse scandal rocking the Dallas Mavericks, the impact on women working in these environments, the state of Kawhi Leonard’s relationship with the San Antonio Spurs and the possibility of postseason changes in the NBA.
The Kawhi Controversy and Cuban Conundrum – via bballbreakdown.com
February 23 11:38 AM
What is going on with the Kawhi Leonard injury controversy? Can the Raptors get to the NBA Finals? Will Mark Cuban survive this sexual harassment scandal surrounding the Mavs?
Episode 70: Devin Harris (Maverick style) – via uninterrupted.com
February 23 09:03 AM
Flashback Friday to that one time Devin Harris was a Dallas Maverick & the Mavs were in town to play the Denver Nuggets. At that time as Richard likes to say: To my teammate twice over. The two former teammates (at the time) along with Katy Winge catch up to talk a little bit of everything. On this episode one thing truly comes to life; our motto …
February 23 08:23 AM
The 76ers got a much-needed road win to extend their overall win streak to six games. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid combined for 62 points. However, the team struggled to defend and was far from impressive against the woeful Chicago Bulls.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Comments