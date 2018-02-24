Trending stories: NCAA scandal, Mark Cuban and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Wiretaps show Miller talked payment – via espn.com
February 23 10:05 PM
FBI wiretaps intercepted multiple conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, in which Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure star freshman DeAndre Ayton signed with the Wildcats, sources told ESPN.
Shares
Exclusive: Federal documents detail sweeping potential NCAA violations involving high-profile players, schools – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 06:35 AM
The documents show an operation that could create NCAA rules issues for at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players, including some of the biggest names in the sport.
Shares
The NBA needs to send a no-tolerance message to Mark Cuban, Mavericks – via theundefeated.com
February 23 12:14 PM
Somewhere, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is watching Mark Cuban scrambling to answer questions about an epic scandal that has revealed Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks…
Shares
Lue: LeBron wants to lead by not sitting games – via espn.com
February 23 09:55 PM
LeBron James has played in all 58 of the Cavs’ games this season, a feat that coach Tyronn Lue says is due to the four-time MVP’s obligation to “lead by example” and help out his newly acquired teammates.
Shares
Jordan Bell is doubtful against Oklahoma City – via mercurynews.com
February 23 04:33 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steve Kerr said that Jordan Bell is doubtful for Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder…
Shares
Isaiah Thomas Reveals What Kobe Bryant Told Him After He Was Traded To The Lakers – via clutchpoints.com
February 24 02:09 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, but it wasn’t until Friday night that he made his debut at the Staples Center. Thomas scored 17 points while dishing four assists and snatched two steals in his home debut in a convincing win over […]
Shares
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Zaza Pachulia is “the moral compass of this team” – via mercurynews.com
February 23 06:32 PM
OAKLAND – Throughout his life, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia has learned movement is means of survival
Thursday’s 134-127 win over the Clippers provided the latest example for the 14…
Shares
Source: Detroit Pistons’ Jeff Bower interested in Charlotte Hornets’ GM opening – via charlotteobserver.com
February 23 05:30 PM
Detroit Pistons general manager Jeff Bower, who spent 14 years in various jobs with the original Hornets, is interested in the GM opening in Charlotte, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Shares
Returning star must learn to get back into ‘Miami Heat shape’ for the stretch run – via miamiherald.com
February 23 04:25 PM
Dwyane Wade talked about adjusting to the Heat’s faster style of play on the court and developing chemistry with the teammates he had not played with before leaving Miami in 2016.
Shares
That time Bogdan Bogdanovic was choked by his coach – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 07 03:02 PM
His own coach threw him out of a game.
Shares
The reinvention of Carmelo Anthony – via espn.com
February 23 12:09 PM
Carmelo Anthony has spent his 15-year career doing one thing more than anyone else in the NBA. But as the league moves on without the non-paint 2, Anthony is trying to learn how to move with it.
Shares
Power Lunch: Chat live with Thunder writer Erik Horne – via newsok.com
February 23 11:58 AM
FEB 23, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder returned from the All-Star break with a win over Sacramento — courtesy of a buzzer-beating three by Russell Westbrook. Come talk about the Thunder’s run toward the playoffs with beat writer Erik Horne starting at 11 a.m.
Shares
Heat rookie named in report detailing probe into potential NCAA violations – via miamiherald.com
February 23 10:10 AM
Yahoo! Sports released a report Friday morning detailing documents of an FBI investigation into numerous potential NCAA violations involving at least 25 men’s basketball players. One of those named is Miami Heat rookie center Bam Adebayo, who played at the University of Kentucky during the 2016-17 season.
Shares
CELTICS TALK PODCAST: Anthony Davis opening the door for a trade? – via nbcsports.com
February 23 09:11 AM
Kyle Draper and A. Sherrod Blakely discuss the chances of Anthony Davis-to-the-Celtics and much more on the latest Celtics Talk Podcast.
Shares
Wizards pick up where they left off at break with a win at Cleveland – via washingtonpost.com
February 23 08:39 AM
Washington puts five players in double figures and holds off Cavaliers, 110-103.
Comments