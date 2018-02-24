Trending stories: NCAA scandal, Mark Cuban and more

Lue: LeBron wants to lead by not sitting games – via espn.com February 23 09:55 PM LeBron James has played in all 58 of the Cavs’ games this season, a feat that coach Tyronn Lue says is due to the four-time MVP’s obligation to “lead by example” and help out his newly acquired teammates. Shares

Jordan Bell is doubtful against Oklahoma City – via mercurynews.com February 23 04:33 PM Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Steve Kerr said that Jordan Bell is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder…

Isaiah Thomas Reveals What Kobe Bryant Told Him After He Was Traded To The Lakers – via clutchpoints.com February 24 02:09 AM The Los Angeles Lakers acquired veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, but it wasn't until Friday night that he made his debut at the Staples Center. Thomas scored 17 points while dishing four assists and snatched two steals in his home debut in a convincing win over […]

Source: Detroit Pistons' Jeff Bower interested in Charlotte Hornets' GM opening – via charlotteobserver.com February 23 05:30 PM Detroit Pistons general manager Jeff Bower, who spent 14 years in various jobs with the original Hornets, is interested in the GM opening in Charlotte, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Returning star must learn to get back into 'Miami Heat shape' for the stretch run – via miamiherald.com February 23 04:25 PM Dwyane Wade talked about adjusting to the Heat's faster style of play on the court and developing chemistry with the teammates he had not played with before leaving Miami in 2016.

The reinvention of Carmelo Anthony – via espn.com February 23 12:09 PM Carmelo Anthony has spent his 15-year career doing one thing more than anyone else in the NBA. But as the league moves on without the non-paint 2, Anthony is trying to learn how to move with it.

Power Lunch: Chat live with Thunder writer Erik Horne – via newsok.com February 23 11:58 AM FEB 23, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder returned from the All-Star break with a win over Sacramento — courtesy of a buzzer-beating three by Russell Westbrook. Come talk about the Thunder's run toward the playoffs with beat writer Erik Horne starting at 11 a.m.