USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Jimmy Butler injury, NCAA scandal and more

Trending stories: Jimmy Butler injury, NCAA scandal and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Jimmy Butler injury, NCAA scandal and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 24 01:39 PM
Big changes need to happen in order to save big-time college athletics

Shares

February 23 11:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler’s X-rays on his right knee were negative Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and he will undergo an MRI on Saturday morning in Minnesota. There was some hope around Butler about the status of his knee, but he and the Timberwolves understand the

Shares

February 25 01:40 AM
Thunder guard Russell Westbrook accused Warriors center Zaza Pachulia of falling on his legs on purpose/

Shares

February 25 12:23 AM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. David Lee hasn’t regretted retiring for a moment. When he became a free agent following the 2016-17 season with th…

Shares

February 25 01:18 AM
OAKLAND, Calif. — The most important moment during Golden State’s shellacking of the Thunder wasn’t even a basketball play.

Shares

February 23 12:09 PM
Carmelo Anthony has spent his 15-year career doing one thing more than anyone else in the NBA. But as the league moves on without the non-paint 2, Anthony is trying to learn how to move with it.

Shares

February 24 07:43 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful that Jordan Bell will return on the team’…

Shares

February 24 07:28 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said the NCAA needs to be reformed Saturday, following a Yahoo Sports r…

Shares

February 24 05:04 PM
There is no timeline for his return, he could be back for the playoffs. Or not.

Shares

February 24 02:37 PM

Shares

February 23 10:05 PM
FBI wiretaps intercepted multiple conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, in which Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure star freshman DeAndre Ayton signed with the Wildcats, sources told ESPN.

Shares

February 24 01:01 AM

And now, the Timberwolves hold their breath and hope.

When Jimmy Butler crumpled to the court in…

Shares

February 24 08:13 AM
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis recorded his sixth 40-point game of the season neutralizing the Heat’s advantage in the paint in what became Miami’s eighth loss in nine games.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home