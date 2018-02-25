Trending stories: Jimmy Butler injury, NCAA scandal and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
College basketball is broken and here’s the only way the NCAA can fix the sport – via cbssports.com
February 24 01:39 PM
Big changes need to happen in order to save big-time college athletics
Sources: Jimmy Butler’s X-rays negative; MRI scheduled for Saturday – via sports.yahoo.com
February 23 11:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler’s X-rays on his right knee were negative Friday night, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and he will undergo an MRI on Saturday morning in Minnesota. There was some hope around Butler about the status of his knee, but he and the Timberwolves understand the
Zaza Pachulia denies he intentionally fell on Russell Westbrook’s legs – via mercurynews.com
February 25 01:40 AM
Thunder guard Russell Westbrook accused Warriors center Zaza Pachulia of falling on his legs on purpose/
David Lee reflects on retirement and his time with the Warriors – via mercurynews.com
February 25 12:23 AM
David Lee hasn't regretted retiring for a moment. When he became a free agent following the 2016-17 season with th…
Pachulia falling into Westbrook overshadows Warriors blowout of Thunder – via normantranscript.com
February 25 01:18 AM
OAKLAND, Calif. — The most important moment during Golden State’s shellacking of the Thunder wasn’t even a basketball play.
The reinvention of Carmelo Anthony – via espn.com
February 23 12:09 PM
Carmelo Anthony has spent his 15-year career doing one thing more than anyone else in the NBA. But as the league moves on without the non-paint 2, Anthony is trying to learn how to move with it.
Steve Kerr is “hopeful” Jordan Bell will return on upcoming trip – via mercurynews.com
February 24 07:43 PM
OAKLAND – Warriors' coach Steve Kerr said he's hopeful that Jordan Bell will return on the team'…
Steve Kerr says NCAA athletes should be able to make money – via mercurynews.com
February 24 07:28 PM
OAKLAND – Warriors' coach Steve Kerr said the NCAA needs to be reformed Saturday, following a Yahoo Sports r…
Jimmy Butler has meniscus injury, not ACL. Will miss time, return TBD. – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 24 05:04 PM
There is no timeline for his return, he could be back for the playoffs. Or not.
Malcolm Delaney on free agency: "My priority is to be somewhere I can get a bigger role" – via eurohoops.net
February 24 04:26 PM
Dirk Nowitzki: “Drazen’s mother said I remind her of her son” – via eurohoops.net
February 24 02:37 PM
Sources: Wiretaps show Miller talked payment – via espn.com
February 23 10:05 PM
FBI wiretaps intercepted multiple conversations between Arizona coach Sean Miller and Christian Dawkins, in which Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to ensure star freshman DeAndre Ayton signed with the Wildcats, sources told ESPN.
All the Timberwolves can do is hope Jimmy Butler won’t be… – via theathletic.com
February 24 01:01 AM
And now, the Timberwolves hold their breath and hope.
When Jimmy Butler crumpled to the court in…
Despite its dominance in the paint, the Heat had no answer for Anthony Davis – via miamiherald.com
February 24 08:13 AM
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis recorded his sixth 40-point game of the season neutralizing the Heat’s advantage in the paint in what became Miami’s eighth loss in nine games.
