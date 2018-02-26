NBA podcasts du jour: Jeanie Buss talks Lakers and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal talks racing and championships with Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon in studio, plus NBA drama, Fergie and the Black History Month Quiz – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 144
February 26 04:17 AM
Shaquille O’Neal gets to sit down in studio with the winner of the Daytona 500, Austin Dillon, to talk about winning championships, what it was like to win at Daytona, and what the future of racing holds for young guys like him. We also have a ton of NBA drama to discuss, including the drama surrounding Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks, Fergie’s national anthem from the NBA All Star Game, and Laura Ingraham’s “shut up and dribble” controversy that rocked the NBA world the last couple weeks …
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss – via bleacherreport.com
February 26 02:00 AM
Jeanie Buss invited Howard Beck to the brand new Lakers facility in Los Angeles, the UCLA Health Training Center, for an in-depth sit down that covers the Lakers owner’s new front office, trust in Magic Johnson, lessons learned from Dr. Buss, team expectations, Coach Luke Walton, the Kobe and Shaq years, Magic’s tampering fines, the Jordan Clar ……
February 26 12:46 AM
Trading For Kawhi, Signing LeBron, Sixers Dominating In February – via rightstorickysanchez.com
February 25 12:45 PM
What a week! The Sixers continue to make February the new January (shoutout Casey), and have now won seven in a row. We talk about the hot streak, what it would take for the Sixers to obtain Kawhi Leonard, whether the rumblings about LeBron mean anything, go Around The League with Ish Smith for playoff reform and tanking fines, and discuss who we’re going to boo at Bus The Process III.
The Lottery Party is May 15th and tickets will be available in March. Keep listening for details!
