NBA podcasts du jour: Jeanie Buss talks Lakers and more

February 25 12:45 PM

What a week! The Sixers continue to make February the new January (shoutout Casey), and have now won seven in a row. We talk about the hot streak, what it would take for the Sixers to obtain Kawhi Leonard, whether the rumblings about LeBron mean anything, go Around The League with Ish Smith for playoff reform and tanking fines, and discuss who we’re going to boo at Bus The Process III.

The Lottery Party is May 15th and tickets will be available in March. Keep listening for details!