Trending stories: DeMar DeRozan talks depression and more

Powerbroker in action: Dan Fegan’s draft day – via espn.com February 26 07:34 AM “Kentucky point guard” has been nearly an automatic prefix to the name “John Wall” for the last year.Similarly, “Yale lawyer” is a phrase that tends to come before the name of his agent, Dan Fegan. Shares

Jordan Bell listed as questionable to play vs. Knicks – via mercurynews.com February 25 09:21 PM Warriors rookie forward Jordan Bell has missed the past 14 games with a left ankle injury. Shares

Longtime NBA agent killed in Colorado crash – via espn.com February 25 10:06 PM Colorado authorities said longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56. Shares

LeBron: Refs falling for sexy allure of shooters – via espn.com February 25 09:11 PM LeBron James, after a loss to the Spurs in which he took only four free throws, said NBA officiating caters more to outside shooters than players who regularly drive to the basket. Shares

LeBron James a ‘superhero’ and should continue to speak his mind, says Gregg Popovich – via cleveland.com February 25 03:01 PM Popovich was, of course, referencing Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who recently fired back at James for his criticisms of President Donald Trump that James made during an Uninterrupted video alongside Golden State star Kevin Durant. Shares