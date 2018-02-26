Trending stories: DeMar DeRozan talks depression and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 25 08:16 AM
The Sixers rookie will miss his 54th consecutive game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

February 25 10:37 PM
All-star DeMar DeRozan copes with troubled times — hinted at in all-star weekend tweet that sparked a wave of support — by throwing his life into his family and his basketball: “Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you.”

February 25 12:27 PM
San Antonio’s rising star isn’t satisfied with being the team’s new starting point guard.

February 26 07:34 AM
“Kentucky point guard” has been nearly an automatic prefix to the name “John Wall” for the last year.Similarly, “Yale lawyer” is a phrase that tends to come before the name of his agent, Dan Fegan.

February 25 09:57 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant defended center Zaza Pachulia amid accusations from Thunder forward Russell Westbrook that Pachulia intentionally tried to hurt him.

February 25 09:21 PM
Warriors rookie forward Jordan Bell has missed the past 14 games with a left ankle injury.

February 25 10:06 PM
Colorado authorities said longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

February 25 09:11 PM
LeBron James, after a loss to the Spurs in which he took only four free throws, said NBA officiating caters more to outside shooters than players who regularly drive to the basket.

February 25 02:43 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that forward Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery Sunday morning on his right knee.

February 25 03:01 PM
Popovich was, of course, referencing Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who recently fired back at James for his criticisms of President Donald Trump that James made during an Uninterrupted video alongside Golden State star Kevin Durant.

February 25 12:58 PM
The Warriors don’t have any interest in winning a popularity contest. They’re fine winning titles.

February 25 03:00 AM
Instead of immersing himself in what has become his basketball routine, the 25-year-old combo guard took the advice of the Miami Heat’s two elder statesmen – Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem – and switched things up during the All-Star break.

