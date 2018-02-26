Trending stories: DeMar DeRozan talks depression and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Sixers and Markelle Fultz need to come clean and halt all the speculation – Philly – via philly.com
February 25 08:16 AM
The Sixers rookie will miss his 54th consecutive game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
Raptors’ DeRozan hopes honest talk on depression helps others – via thestar.com
February 25 10:37 PM
All-star DeMar DeRozan copes with troubled times — hinted at in all-star weekend tweet that sparked a wave of support — by throwing his life into his family and his basketball: “Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you.”
Can Dejounte Murray be the next great Spur? – via espn.com
February 25 12:27 PM
San Antonio’s rising star isn’t satisfied with being the team’s new starting point guard.
Powerbroker in action: Dan Fegan’s draft day – via espn.com
February 26 07:34 AM
“Kentucky point guard” has been nearly an automatic prefix to the name “John Wall” for the last year.Similarly, “Yale lawyer” is a phrase that tends to come before the name of his agent, Dan Fegan.
Kevin Durant on Zaza Pachulia: “I don’t think Zaza is trying to hurt anybody” – via mercurynews.com
February 25 09:57 PM
Warriors forward Kevin Durant defended center Zaza Pachulia amid accusations from Thunder forward Russell Westbrook that Pachulia intentionally tried to hurt him.
Jordan Bell listed as questionable to play vs. Knicks – via mercurynews.com
February 25 09:21 PM
Warriors rookie forward Jordan Bell has missed the past 14 games with a left ankle injury.
Longtime NBA agent killed in Colorado crash – via espn.com
February 25 10:06 PM
Colorado authorities said longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
LeBron: Refs falling for sexy allure of shooters – via espn.com
February 25 09:11 PM
LeBron James, after a loss to the Spurs in which he took only four free throws, said NBA officiating caters more to outside shooters than players who regularly drive to the basket.
Jimmy Butler Undergoes Successful Surgery On Right Knee – via nba.com
February 25 02:43 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that forward Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery Sunday morning on his right knee.
LeBron James a ‘superhero’ and should continue to speak his mind, says Gregg Popovich – via cleveland.com
February 25 03:01 PM
Popovich was, of course, referencing Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who recently fired back at James for his criticisms of President Donald Trump that James made during an Uninterrupted video alongside Golden State star Kevin Durant.
Why constant arguing and dirty plays make the Warriors as annoying as entertaining – via cbssports.com
February 25 12:58 PM
The Warriors don’t have any interest in winning a popularity contest. They’re fine winning titles.
Before he looked ‘like a blur going to the rim’ Heat guard had a reboot during break – via miamiherald.com
February 25 03:00 AM
Instead of immersing himself in what has become his basketball routine, the 25-year-old combo guard took the advice of the Miami Heat’s two elder statesmen – Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem – and switched things up during the All-Star break.
