Anthony Davis: The most insane stats from his stellar play in February

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has separated himself as an MVP-caliber player since teammate DeMarcus Cousins went down to injury.

Since DeMarcus Cousins went down, Anthony Davis is averaging: 33.9 PPG

13.2 RPG

2.3 APG

2.3 SPG

2.6 BPG

50-35-82 %'s. Probably been the best player in the NBA over the 30 something day stretch. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 27, 2018

That’s the best scoring mark in the league since January 27 and the most blocks per game as well besides the injured Kristaps Porzingis. His steals per game trails just Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and his rebounding average is behind only three players.

The Pelicans have now won six straight games and despite the injury to Cousins, they are just two games away from the No. 3 seed in the West. He has had 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in each of those games. The last person to do this was Miami’s Shaquille O’Neal in 2005.

Anthony Davis joins Bob McAdoo (1974) as the only players in @NBAHistory to record 50+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ BLK in a single game. #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/vQ75yadeLQ — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2018

Davis has had three games with 50 points and 15 rebounds during his career. The rest of the league has had just as many in the last 17 years, according to Stat Muse.

Over the last four games, the 24-year-old is averaging 42.3 points with 14.8 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game.

Over his last six games, Anthony Davis averaged 41.5 points, 15.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 3.2 blocks, 3.2 steals and 1.5 treys. Here's his shot chart (and he went to the line 12.2 times per game): pic.twitter.com/a8HxlqWGea — Michael Gallagher (@MikeSGallagher) February 27, 2018

As you can see from his shot chart above, he’s been unstoppable from nearly all areas on the court. Even his three-point accuracy (39.1 percent) is much better than his career rate (30.7 percent) during the recent stretch.

The big man has been tasked with a huge challenge in leading the Pelicans without Cousins. But he has thrived in the opportunity for New Orleans, earning nothing but deserved praise along the way. If nothing else, he has locked himself in as the Western Conference’s Player of the Month in February.