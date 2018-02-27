NBA podcasts du jour: On tanking reforms, Anthony Davis' outrageous play and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 27 05:38 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week is Mike Gorman, the longtime Boston Celtics broadcaster. Mannix and Gorman discuss Gorman’s 36-plus years calling Celtics games, his relationship with Tommy Heinsohn, the passings of Len Bias and Reggie
February 27 03:01 AM
On today’s show Sharp and Golliver talk through the first weekend of games since the All-Star Game. At the top, Anthony Davis after an outrageous set of performances against the Heat and Bucks (2:00), including his MVP case, how he stacks up next to the best players in the league, and whether the Pelicans can make a run …
February 27 12:50 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (42-19) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-40) 7:30 pm ET tip-off, TD Garden, Boston, MA.
Former trade deadline hopeful Tyreke Evans along with Memphis star Marc Gasol lead a Grizzlies team aiming toward the bottom of the league as Celtics look to earn their third straight win and re-establish themselves as the east’s top seed …
Another 3rd quarter runaway – via theathletic.com
February 27 12:48 AM
The Warriors played well in the third quarter in New York and that’s all that mattered. They blasted a bad Knicks team. The Washington Post’s Tim Bontemps joins the podcast to discuss the win, the changing center spot, Jordan Bell’s return, Draymond Green’s rescinded technical and the Warriors’ upcoming trip to Washington D.C.
Tanking Reform, Playoff Sleepers, and Anthony Davis’s Brilliance With Bill Simmons |(Ep. 218) – via theringer.com
February 26 06:18 PM
HBO and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons brings on Haralabos Voulgaris and Jason Concepcion to discuss the trends of the modern NBA (3:09), the merits of advanced metrics (13:48), and how to fix tanking (34:17). Then they are joined by Justin Verrier to debate who belongs in the All-NBA first team (46:37), how much coaching matters (58:32), and the future of the post-trade-deadline Cleveland Cavaliers (69:14).
February 26 06:08 PM
Chase and Chris weigh the pros and cons of different teams the Wizards could see in the first round of the playoffs. Markieff morris also goes 1-on-1 to talk about his season and his new venture into standup comedy promotion.
Wizards, Spurs, Zaza, sideline reporting – via espn.com
February 26 03:17 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Andrew Han, Ramona Shelburne and an interlude with Chiney Ogwumike to discuss the surging Wizards (2:05), the cruising Spurs (5:05), Pachulia-gate (11:35), how underrated Damian Lillard is (21:50) and the frenzy of sideline reporting (27:40).
DPOY Problems, Zaza Dirty, Harden Legal – via bballbreakdown.com
February 26 03:11 PM
Why is choosing the defensive player of the year troubling? Is Zaza Pachulia a dirty player? Does James Harden need to be called for traveling more?
February 26 10:58 AM
Keith Pompey talks about Ersan Ilyasova’s plan to rejoin the 76ers, who they are likely to waive to create a roster spot and Sunday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards.
