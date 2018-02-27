Raptors' CJ Miles has highest points per touch in the NBA this season

Despite flying under the radar, Toronto Raptors wing CJ Miles has been one of the most impressive players on offense in the NBA so far this season.

Over the last month, Raps have a 131.5 offensive rating with C.J. Miles on the floor. Roughly 23 points better than when OG Anunoby is on the floor. — Chris Black (@ByChrisBlack) February 27, 2018

The Raptors have outscored opponents by 38.0 points per 100 possessions when Miles has been on the court in February, which is the best in basketball. Their offensive rating with Miles (131.5) is the best in the NBA this season among the players who have averaged at least 17 minutes per game.

Toronto has also outscored opponents by a league-best 29.6 points per 100 in the 191 minutes that he has appeared alongside Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright this year.

While he has averaged just 21.8 touches per game (No. 10 on his own team) so far this season, he has averaged 0.47 points per touch.

That’s the best in the league among those who have played at least as many minutes so far this season. For comparison, Klay Thompson averaged 0.47 points per touch last year. Miles, meanwhile, has averaged an astonishing rate (0.56) in February.

One of the reasons why he has remained effective is because he is shooting 46.9 percent on corner three-pointers so far this season. His accuracy on his long-distance shots after passes from both DeMar DeRozan (45.5 percent) in the first unit as well as Siakam (45.7 percent) in the second unit has been fantastic.

The 30-year-old has remained a brilliant spot-up shooter for the Raptors. He has averaged 1.30 points per possession on this play type, which is the best in basketball among high-volume contributors.

He recently spoke about what he added to his arsenal as a shooter during the offseason (via The Athletic):

“The side steps, fly-by things, stuff to try to keep guys honest, we worked on in the summer. Just to kinda put it on your mind, so in a game it doesn’t feel foreign. You don’t wanna be put in situations where it’s the first time you try to do something. You wanna make sure that the stuff they’re taking away, you’re just as comfortable taking the next shot, or the next move.”

Miles has also been the most efficient player on handoffs (1.27 PPP) among those with as many possessions so far this season. As the season gets closer to the playoffs, expect the veteran to remain in a big role for the team.

Nice wrinkle by the Raptors out of "Snap" where they run keep action to a backside DHO for CJ Miles going to his left. pic.twitter.com/fmZJeOcmo6 — Ryan (@ry_nguyen) January 6, 2018