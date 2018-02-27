USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Barack Omaba talks NCAA scandal, draft prospects and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 26 06:51 PM
“We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” said the former president. “I know that seems like a low bar.”

February 26 10:28 AM
The parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said Sunday on the Univision talk show Al Punto that their son was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey. The Miami Heat star responded to the news on Twitter after hearing about it on the social media site.

February 26 01:57 PM
Cavaliers security officials are trying to determine if they can identify a fan who yelled a slur at Spurs guard Patty Mills during Sunday’s game.

February 25 10:37 PM
All-star DeMar DeRozan copes with troubled times — hinted at in all-star weekend tweet that sparked a wave of support — by throwing his life into his family and his basketball: “Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you.”

February 26 11:46 AM
It’s time for elite high school basketball prospects to start considering the G League. Yes, the NBA’s G League. The FBI’s investigation into corruption in coll…

February 27 12:41 AM
NEW YORK — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 125-111 win over the Knicks in Madison…

February 26 09:29 PM
This adds to a rough February for Markkanen.

February 26 07:13 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. NEW YORK — After missing the past 14 games with inflammation in his right ankle, Warriors rookie forward Jordan Be…

February 26 06:23 PM
Coach hasn’t been with team since Friday, when an ESPN report implicated him in a pay-for-play scheme.

February 26 04:25 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The NBA announced Monday that it has rescinded Draymond Green’s 15th technical foul that he receiv…

February 26 04:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says his team has become too predictable.

February 26 02:56 PM
The more-than-a-shot-blocker has earned praise from Joel Embiid — next, he’ll try to join him

February 26 12:51 PM
NBA executives tell ESPN that Missouri’s Michael Porter should play if he’s healthy.

