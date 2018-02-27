Trending stories: Barack Omaba talks NCAA scandal, draft prospects and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
5 Things Barack Obama Said in His Weirdly Off-the-Record MIT Speech – via reason.com
February 26 06:51 PM
“We didn’t have a scandal that embarrassed us,” said the former president. “I know that seems like a low bar.”
Stoneman Douglas shooting victim was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey – via miamiherald.com
February 26 10:28 AM
The parents of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, said Sunday on the Univision talk show Al Punto that their son was buried in his Dwyane Wade jersey. The Miami Heat star responded to the news on Twitter after hearing about it on the social media site.
Cavaliers looking into fan’s slur toward Spurs’ Patty Mills – via cleveland.com
February 26 01:57 PM
Cavaliers security officials are trying to determine if they can identify a fan who yelled a slur at Spurs guard Patty Mills during Sunday’s game.
Raptors’ DeRozan hopes honest talk on depression helps others – via thestar.com
February 25 10:37 PM
All-star DeMar DeRozan copes with troubled times — hinted at in all-star weekend tweet that sparked a wave of support — by throwing his life into his family and his basketball: “Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you.”
Elite high school hoops prospects should stop playing the NCAA game and consider the G League – via theundefeated.com
February 26 11:46 AM
It’s time for elite high school basketball prospects to start considering the G League. Yes, the NBA’s G League. The FBI’s investigation into corruption in coll…
Five observations from the Warriors’ 125-111 win over the… – via theathletic.com
February 27 12:41 AM
NEW YORK — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 125-111 win over the Knicks in Madison…
Nets’ Jarrett Allen destroys Lauri Markkanen with poster dunk (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 26 09:29 PM
This adds to a rough February for Markkanen.
Warriors’ Jordan Bell to return against Knicks – via mercurynews.com
February 26 07:13 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. NEW YORK — After missing the past 14 games with inflammation in his right ankle, Warriors rookie forward Jordan Be…
February 26 06:23 PM
Coach hasn’t been with team since Friday, when an ESPN report implicated him in a pay-for-play scheme.
NBA rescinds Draymond Green’s 15th technical foul – via mercurynews.com
February 26 04:25 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – The NBA announced Monday that it has rescinded Draymond Green’s 15th technical foul that he receiv…
Lue says Cavs have become too ‘predictable’ – via espn.com
February 26 04:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says his team has become too predictable.
Mohamed Bamba, Texas’ NBA Draft hotshot, is studying unicorns with his trademark curiosity – via cbssports.com
February 26 02:56 PM
The more-than-a-shot-blocker has earned praise from Joel Embiid — next, he’ll try to join him
NBA executives: Porter should play if he can – via espn.com
February 26 12:51 PM
NBA executives tell ESPN that Missouri’s Michael Porter should play if he’s healthy.
